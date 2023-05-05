Triple negative breast cancer, the campaign not to leave women alone – breaking latest news

Of Health editorial

Every year in our country this aggressive form of cancer affects about 8 thousand people. Fear, bewilderment, uncertainty of the future are the most common feelings. Psycho-oncological support is lacking

About 8,000 women in our country fall ill with «triple negative breast cancer», a particularly aggressive form of breast cancer. Many still don’t receive the information and support they need, they withdraw into themselves, look for news on the web, sometimes even abandon treatment. Teaming up – family members, loved ones, doctors, nurses, associations – so as not to make patients feel alone is one of the objectives of the information and awareness campaign “Women in destination” promoted by Gilead with the patronage of patient associations Europe Woman e Susan G. Italian Comment

Looking for information (on the web) According to a survey conducted by the «Donne in meta» observatory in collaboration with Elma Research, which involved a sample of 110 patients with an average age of 54, improve the quality of time lived is among the priorities of women affected by this type of tumor, whose constant thought is often the worsening of the disease, which is exacerbated when the tumor metastasizes. Almost half of the sample would like to make use of the advice of other specialist figures alongside that of the oncologist, two out of ten patients would like to have psycho-oncological support as well as being able to get in touch with a support association. And, especially among the younger ones, the search for information on the web is widespread. See also The round of Thinkinside and Seares and the new startups of the Italian Tech DB

Fear and bewilderment “Uncertainty of the future, fear and bewilderment are the three feelings that accompany the moment of discovery of cancer, especially if present in an aggressive form such as that which characterizes triple negative breast cancer – explains Rosanna D’Antona, president of Europa Donna Italia – . Often, after the diagnosis, women lose their identity as companions, mothers, workers, friends, ending up seeing and being seen only as patients. So become It is important for the quality of life and also for the therapeutic path to be able to ask for help and not be ashamed to show one’s limits, so as to come to understand that the diagnosis has physical and psychological consequences, but that “we are not our disease”». Adds Professor Daniela Terribile, president of Komen Italia: «It is essential to always keep the attention high on the theme of prevention, an essential tool for protecting women’s health and reducing the impact that the disease can have on the life of those who fall ill. In fact, prevention means both adopting a healthy lifestyle and carrying out specialist tests with the right frequency, thus guaranteeing early diagnosis and survival rates above 95% with less invasive therapies. This it always applies and even more so in the case of aggressive forms of cancersuch as triple-negative breast cancer.

What is it and how to cure it Breast cancer is defined as “triple negative” (TNBC) due to the absence of estrogen receptor, progesterone receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2, so it is not possible to resort to targeted therapies , more effective and less invasive, as is the case in other cases of breast cancer. But scientific research has gone ahead and today it offers therapeutic possibilities until a few years ago almost unimaginable. Professor Alessandra Fabi, head of UOSD Precision Medicine in Senology at the IRCCS Gemelli Polyclinic Foundation in Rome explains: «After the surgical phase, chemotherapy remains a priority for triple-negative breast cancer, but today immunotherapy and pharmacological treatments can be associated targeted on the basis of the genetic mutations that characterize the different forms”. See also Covid: Gimbe report, 'new cases plummet and -61% hospitalizations in 6 weeks'

The importance of Breast Unit

Thanks to the progress of scientific research, even for metastatic triple negative breast cancer survival is increasing after the diagnosis. «A quantity of time that must be transformed into quality of life – underlines the oncologist -. Increasing the quality of life in the therapeutic process also means increasing adherence to therapy and therefore the quality of care itself. But for this to really happen, you need the constitution of Breast Unit specifics with specialists from different sectors, but all qualified in the oncological field, able to speak the same language and operate in a coordinated way”.

Meetings (online) between specialists and patients Among the initiatives promoted as part of the “Donne in meta” project are the podcasts with interviews with sports champions on the theme ofreciprocal genes and the so-called «Salotti», ie dating (also available online at site) between specialists and patients coordinated by Professor Guendalina Graffigna, Full Professor of Psychology of Consumption and Health at the Catholic University of Cremona, who explains: «The importance of the “therapeutic team” has now been scientifically certified, but women must in turn feel like players of this team. The salons are a means of making concrete the discoveries on how to foster the active involvement of the patient (patient engagement), making her the protagonist of the health process».