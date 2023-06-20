Home » TRIPLE THERAPY FOR RENAL CANCER Tumors
TRIPLE THERAPY FOR RENAL CANCER Tumors

Data demonstrate the effectiveness of the therapeutic approach

A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine shows the effectiveness of triple therapy for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma. Specifically, it involves administering a new tumor growth inhibitor in addition to two immunotherapy drugs to slow the progression of the tumor.
â€œThis is the first study evaluating a therapeutic triplet versus an immuno-oncology doublet and was designed to evaluate whether the combination of cabozantinib with nivolumab and ipilimumab in previously untreated advanced stage renal cell carcinoma (RCC) intermediate- or low-risk may improve prognosis,” explains first author Toni Choueiri, director of the Lank Center for Genitourinary Cancer at Dana-Farber Cancer Center.
The results show the efficacy of the triple therapy with a significant increase in free survival … (Continue) read the 2nd page

