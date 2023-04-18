Trivia about stress: did you know them?

Stress is one of our adaptive assets, but in the world we live in, it’s also one of our weakest points. How to reconcile this contradiction? We see it in this article.

Stress is undoubtedly one of the great evils of our time. It always is, but particularly when we take into account that everything is faster in today’s world. Furthermore, there are dizzying changes that require continuous adaptations, which in turn are reflected in the increase in people’s psychological demand. Today we talk about some curiosities about stress.

Likewise, relationships have become more volatile and conflicted. We live in a reality where there is no feeling of treading on solid ground, but rather of being subject to the unexpected. Also, we tend to work at any other time. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that stress has become a hallmark in the present.

This mechanism has a positive side: aActivates attention and prepares the body to face challenges, a confrontation that can lead to fight or flight. The problem is that we are surrounded by a wide variety of stimuli, many of them relatively permanent, which we come to interpret as a threat without justifying it. So, today we want to talk about a phenomenon that is as natural as it is dangerous.

“No passion so effectively deprives the mind of the ability to act and reason as fear.” -Edmund Burke-

Stress and its causes

Research conducted by the Center for Human Stress Studies in Montreal, led by Dr. Sonia Lupien, examined the information provided by brain imaging of people between the ages of 18 and 80. Furthermore, for the project, he drew on previous studies and experiments. The goal was to determine the main causes of stress.

After the analysis, it was concluded that the main triggers of stress are as follows:

The unknown . A new situation of any kind produces stress to a greater or lesser degree in almost all people.

. A new situation of any kind produces stress to a greater or lesser degree in almost all people. Impotence . Feeling out of control or overwhelmed by circumstances is a stressor. It is an evolutionary brand.

. Feeling out of control or overwhelmed by circumstances is a stressor. It is an evolutionary brand. The unpredictable . Situations where there is no clear path, no predictable outcome, stress out most people.

. Situations where there is no clear path, no predictable outcome, stress out most people. Threatening all’ego Interestingly, this is one of the factors that most distress people. Testing one’s abilities or worth, especially in public, causes feelings of threat in many people.

According to studies in this regard, stressful environments negatively influence the decision-making process.

Curiosity and important consequences of stress

Most of us know that stress causes emotional and physical distress. A study conducted by Dr Masuma Novak, of the University of Gothenburg found that stress increases the risk of type 2 diabetes by up to 45%. Scientists concluded that this emotional factor significantly affects the lack of response to insulin.

We also know that people over 40 who suffer from chronic stress have brain aging faster compared to those who maintain serene moods. This becomes an additional risk factor for developing dementia in old age.

On the other hand, Advances in Latin American Psychology refers to a couple of trivia about stress. The first is that it negatively affects the decision-making process and impairs the ability to process information received from the environment. The second alludes to the fact that in stressful environments or where individual tolerance is exceeded, it is more difficult to make successful choices.

Stressed men often have nightmares related to disasters and women with interpersonal conflicts.

More curiosities about stress

Stress has the ability to activate the skin’s immune cells. For this reason, stressed people are more prone to frequent itching and scratching. Furthermore, in stressed women there is a change that makes them more sensitive to noise, so they are less tolerant of loud sounds. If you talk to them over 60 decibels, they’ll almost interpret it as aggression.

In this context, it has been emphasized that the nightmares of men with stress are more related to disasters, while in the case of women, problems such as interpersonal conflicts, helplessness and a sense of humiliation appear. In all cases, a stressed person will sooner or later have difficulty sleeping peacefully.

Another of the curiosities of stress is that it is a highly contagious state. Apparently, seeing a stressed person or a video of them increases the level of cortisol in the observer. Everything said in this article leads to a single conclusion: it is important and necessary to take measures to manage stress, preventing it from becoming chronic.

