Troina (Enna), woman killed in the street: her husband is in the barracks

Yet another feminicide, this time in Troina (Enna). A 56-year-old woman, Mariella Marinowas killed in the street a gunshots. The crime allegedly took place in via Sollima, in the central district of San Basilio. The carabinieri brought the victim’s husband in the barracksthe businessman Maurizio Impellizzerisuspected of the crime. The woman had reported him in the autumn for “persecution acts”.

The man, after the murder, would be
back home and there the military would join him. The couple, who had three adult children, were
separated for a year. The husband remained in the common house, while the wife
she had gone to live with her mother.

The victim had reported her husband Mariella Marino had denounced Impellizzeri in the autumn for “persecutory acts”. The man had negotiated an 8-month sentence and had never been arrested. The carabinieri, however, kept him under control and had repeatedly searched his house and workplace in search of weapons, unfortunately never found.

