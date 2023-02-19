On February 19, 1953 he was born Massimo Troisi, legendary actor and director, but above all a philosopher. Neapolitan from San Giorgio a Cremano, he would have turned 70 tomorrow February 19, 2023, however fate snatched him from his family members and millions of fans on June 4, 1994 at the age of 41, the day after he finished shooting the film ” The postman”. However, he left us an extraordinary artistic heritage, from theater pieces with La Smorfia (with Lello Arena and Enzo Decaro) to films such as “I’m starting again from three”, “Morto Troisi, viva Troisi!”, “No thanks, coffee makes me nervous”, “Sorry for the delay”, “FFSS that is, what did you take me to do above Posillipo if you don’t love me anymore?” (directed by Renzo Arbore, Massimo makes an appearance), “We just have to cry” with Roberto Benigni, “Hotel Colonial” (directed by Cinzia TH Torrini), “The ways of the Lord are finished”, then the trilogy with Ettore Scola , or “Splendor”, “Che ora è” and “Il viaggio di Capitan Fracassa”. His last film as director dates back to 1991, namely “I thought it was love… instead it was a buggy”. The last ever, however, as mentioned, is “The Postman”, directed by Michael Radford, but essentially a film entirely by Troisi.

Radio Amore Campania, by Daniele Ivan Romano, will remember Massimo Troisi with a special in four episodes entitled “Troisi 70, have they already said it?” in 1987 – a way to try to say everything that has not yet been said about the great Neapolitan thinker between cinema, religion, friendship, love and football. Hosted by Luca Cirillo, with the participation of Fabio Gentiluomo, actor and researcher of material related to the artist, who will read passages of rare interviews released by Troisi. Each episode is enhanced by editorials by Marco Ciriello, writer and journalist. The irreplaceable Vico Marcone for the assembly and the technical part. The work of Antonella Esposito and Irene Romano is fundamental in the editorial staff. Many guests who will intervene: Giancarlo Governi, Massimo Lopez, Anna Pavignano, Angelo Orlando, Enzo Decaro, Anna Carlucci, Toni Malco, Alfredo Cozzolino, Loppa Massimo Bianchi, Tommy Mandato Due, Gaetano Amato, two former stars of the Napoli of the championships, namely Bruno Giordano and Andrea Carnevale, the great Olympic champion Patrizio Oliva, Stefano Veneruso and Valeria Veneruso, Antonio Romano, Ernesto Cataldo, Francesco Malapena (who also edited the initials), Ermanno De Simone, Angelo Forgione (author of the graphics), Adriano Pastore, Giuseppe Avolio and Ciro Borrelli. “Troisi 70, have they already said it?”, will be broadcast from 19 to 22 February, at 9:20 (and repeated at 19:00), on Radio Amore and Radio Amore Napoli.