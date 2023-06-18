“Trooping the Color”, the little prince Louis and the yellow of the… “fart”: “Who did it?”











June 18, 2023

William and Kate’s youngest son manages to “overshadow” the entire house lined up at the official ceremony with his funny faces and spontaneous but not very “real” gestures







Once again, little prince Louis managed to steal the show from the entire family with his grimaces and unreal gestures. Never mind that the public occasion was the first ‘Trooping the Colour’ in London for his grandfather, King Charles III. William and Kate’s youngest son thus confirms himself as the family rebel, little accustomed to Windsor etiquette and lets himself be surprised by the lenses of photographers focused on him and on live TV in unprincipled poses. Like the gesture of bringing your hand to your nose so as not to breathe… bad smells, while in the carriage you parade with your brothers, your mother and Queen Camilla. So it becomes natural to ask: “Who did it?”.

The yellow … “of the fart”, while the great party was held in London for the birthday of King Charles III, with the annual “Trooping the Color” parade, which celebrates the official birthday of the sovereign. An ancient tradition retraced for the first time by King Charles, who wanted to inspect the troops riding a horse, as his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, had already done until 1986.

The King was followed on horseback by his eldest son and heir, Prince William, his brother Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh and his sister Anne. Queen Camilla and William’s wife Catherine, Princess of Wales instead preferred to greet the crowds from a carriage.

The regiment’s colorful display of precision and flamboyance is the first in the reign of the 74-year-old Charles. The King’s real birthday is November 14, but British sovereigns celebrate it twice: once in private and once again in public.

The tradition of the June Parade began in 1748 under King George II, who wanted a celebration in better summer weather, as his birthday was October 30th.

Photogallery – Coronation of Charles, little prince Louis yawns and is distracted with Charlotte





He yawns, moves, looks at the ceiling, attracts his sister Charlotte’s attention, talks to his mother. It is Prince Louis, the third son of William and Kate who, sitting in the front row of Westminster Abbey during the coronation of Charles III, tries once again to steal the show. It is not the first time that the youngest of the Cambridges – aged five and fourth in the line of succession – has been immortalized by lenses and cameras while he is mischievous: the images have gone around the world while he makes verses and makes faces looking out on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the rest of the royal family during Queen Elizabeth II’s Jubilee celebrations last September.

READ EVERYTHING

READ LESS



The live televised event began with a Horse Guards procession from Buckingham Palace into central London. About 1,400 soldiers, 400 musicians and 200 horses participate, led in the parade by Juno, a 10-year-old mare, together with three other ‘Drum Horses’: Perseus, Atlas and Apollo. Drum Horses are the oldest animals in the military and have the rank of major. They are traditionally named after figures from Greek mythology.

The UK is currently experiencing a period of intense heat which makes it difficult for troops to bear the black bearskin ceremonial hats and thick red tunics. Last weekend William inspected the troops and several soldiers passed out from the heat.

