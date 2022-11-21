Never before have infectious diseases, their transmissibility, prevention and therapy been a topical issue, but infectious diseases have been a problem that has existed for a long time before the onset of the pandemic.

Typhoid is a systemic infectious disease caused by Salmonella Typhi, of which there are approximately 16 million cases worldwide with 600,000 deaths (incidence 0.3%).

The geographical areas in which it is most present are the Indian subcontinent, Africa, South-East Asia, South America, while in Italy the incidence is equal to 2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants/year (particularly in southern and coastal areas).

The bacterium mainly has a fecal-oral transmission, more frequent in countries characterized by poor sanitary conditions.

The transmission of the pathogen by the fecal-oral route occurs in different ways:

The faeces contaminate the fields on which vegetables are grown which, if not carefully washed, can be sources of contagion;

Water can itself be a source of contagion, so it is preferable to cook food;

Sometimes faecal residues can remain on the hands of those who prepare food; the pathogen is transmitted from hands to food and, therefore, to humans.

In general, the main sources of infection are unsafe water and food contaminated by faeces or sewage (particularly raw crustaceans or molluscs).

Symptoms are extremely non-specific and include fever that can reach up to 40 degrees, weakness, muscle pain, profuse sweating, diarrhea/constipation, possible roseola-like rashes on the trunk and loss of appetite.

The bacteria are eliminated from infected individuals through urine and feces: most people are contagious until the end of the first week of convalescence, but 10% of untreated individuals shed the bacteria up to three months after recovery.

Diagnosis is made by microbiological-cultural examination of faeces, blood and/or urine.

The therapy is antibiotics and lasts about 7-14 days, depending on the doctor’s prescription. In cases of persistence of symptoms despite therapy, it is advisable to perform an antibiogram and evaluate an alternative to the administered antibiotic.

The vaccine guarantees protection about 10 days after administration.

There are two formulations on the market:

Intramuscular route (consisting of a component of the capsule of the bacterium) which can be administered from the age of 2 and protects for about 3 years;

Attenuated live oral (currently running out), consisting of 3 capsules (1 capsule to be taken every other day, 1st, 3rd and 5th day), administrable to adults and children after 5 years, which protects for at least 3 years .

For those who travel to risk areas it is essential to use good practices such as:

Drink only water and beverages in sealed bottles or cans. Avoid ice, use bottled water to brush your teeth, and try not to swallow water in the shower;

Avoid raw foods. Do not eat raw vegetables or fruit with peel;

Choose cooked and hot foods, avoid food stored or served at room temperature;

Wash your hands with soap and warm water especially before eating, preparing food and after using the toilet. Carry alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.

When symptoms compatible with Salmonella infection appear, it is advisable to immediately contact the representative of the travel company with which you booked or travel insurer (check of health insurance coverage), Italian Consulate, local hospitals and emergency services.

Sources

Veneto region, ISS, Epicentro