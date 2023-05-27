Trouble sleeping at night? These foods are a big help but few know it

Sleeping at night is important to recharge your batteries after a tiring day and face the next one. It would be good to pay more attention to nutrition.

Being able to sleep well, at least 6-8 hours a night, is really essential, despite the fact that we often tend to underestimate it due to the many daily commitments. A quality sleep is essential in order not to find yourself already awake and tired in the early morning and therefore be in difficulty in completing your work tasks and beyond.

The consequences for those who fail to achieve this goal can be far from underestimated. It can indeed be caught by an attack of drowsiness at the wheel, which can also be dangerous for others, as well as affect mood and relationships with others. The risk of having impulsive and nervous reactions can really be around the corner.

Sleep disorders are more common than you might think and are often influenced by the stress and worries that many of us find ourselves having to manage. Because of this, many find themselves losing important work and social contacts after realizing that they do not have the necessary strength. But what is the solution to this problem? Maybe not everyone imagines it, but proper nutrition could be a valid situation.

Insomnia can also affect the immune system, which cannot be underestimated. Those who suffer from insomnia often experience sudden changes in blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases and metabolism problems, even leading to premature aging (the skin is also affected).

However, those who think they can recover by sleeping too much in the final week make another mistake. It’s important to do this regularly every day, especially as this behavior can increase your chances of developing type 2 diabetes, obesity, and heart disease.

Many do not know this, but an important help to solve the problem can come from the power supply. Here are the foods that should never be missing from the diet of those who are really tired.

It is the case of bananauseful because they help reduce the level of stress and raise morale thanks to the vitamins and mineral salts present in the pulp. Those who are experiencing a phase of nervousness will thus be able to feel more relaxedas well as benefiting the heart thanks to potassium.

Apples, on the other hand, help our physical and mental health thanks to antioxidants, useful for fighting depression and mood swings. Also not to be discarded is another typically summer fruit, le cherriesperfect for those who want to sleep better because they promote the production of melatonin, which makes sleep more relaxed.

The oranges they are then generally recommended for the presence of vitamin C (it prevents heart disease, some types of cancer and diabetes), but they are good for slowing down aging thanks to the antioxidants. They are then recommended for relax body and mindas well as to calm stress and anxiety.

We can then add to the list kiwi, lupins, dates, melon and dried fruit.