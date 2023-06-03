Trout blue with roast potatoes and horseradish | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for the potatoes:

Wash the potatoes (preferably the Belana variety) and boil in salted water, then drain and leave to cool. Peel the potatoes, wash, dry and chop the parsley.

Before the trout are added to the broth, put some clarified butter and olive oil in a pan and heat. Add the potatoes and fry over medium heat for about 15 minutes. Turn frequently and roast on all sides until golden brown. Finally, salt, pepper and add the parsley.

Ingredients for the trout:

Wash the trout very carefully so that the slime layer remains intact. It provides the blue color and is a sign of freshness. Place the trout in a bowl. Heat the vinegar and reduce it by 1/3. Leave to cool lukewarm. Then pour half of the vinegar over the trout. Set aside the remaining vinegar for the cooking liquid.

Peel onions and cut into fine rings. Wash the lemon and also cut into rings. Clean the fennel, leek and celery and cut into pieces. Wash, dry and coarsely pluck the parsley.

Fill a large or oval saucepan with water and bring to a boil. Add vegetables and bay leaves. Simmer for 10 minutes, then add the remaining vinegar and salt. Reduce the heat. The water should only simmer slightly. Place the trout in the broth and let it simmer for about 10-12 minutes over a low heat. If you can easily detach the dorsal fins, they’re done.

Ingredients for the horseradish cream:

Whip the cream in a bowl until stiff. Peel the horseradish, grate finely and gradually add to the cream until the desired spiciness is reached. Alternatively, you can season the cream with 3-4 tablespoons of horseradish from the jar.

Ingredients for the salad:

Pluck the whole leaves from the lettuce and wash and dry carefully. Then layer them in the shape of a head of lettuce in a bowl. Drizzle with vinegar and oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Whip the cream until semi-solid. Wash, dry, grate and squeeze the lemon. Season the whipped cream with lemon juice, zest, sugar and a little salt. Spread the seasoned cream in small dabs on the salad.

serving:

Place the trout on a plate and serve with some stock, potatoes and horseradish cream. Pour the salad into small bowls and serve separately with the trout.

Further information Whether fried in butter, grilled or smoked: trout are a real delicacy. Preparation tips and recipes. more

Poach, steam or grill? Fry the fish whole or prepare it as a fillet? tips and recipes. more

Whether baked, roasted, boiled or pureed: Which variety is suitable for what? Tips and recipe ideas for the tuber. more