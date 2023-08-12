Home » True and untrue – new episodes 1 – health check
Health

True and untrue – new episodes 1 – health check

by admin

A new state parliament will be elected in Bavaria on October 8th. Reason to revive the series “True and Untrue”.

True isthat Jens Behnke from the Carstens Foundation threatened the Bavarian Prime Minister Söder in a tweet on May 3, 2021: “We will chase you and those like you out of office and hold you legally accountable!”

is untruethat Behnke is therefore the top candidate of the party “Die Basis” in Bavaria against Söder and, according to the polls, has good prospects of chasing him out of office.

