True and untrue – new episodes 3 – health check

True isthat the Bayerische Staatszeitung, which is published by a joint publishing company between the Süddeutscher Verlag and the Münchner Zeitungsverlag on the basis of a contract with the Free State of Bavaria, has recently made strange speculations about an RSV vaccination obligation. An AfD politician, the esoteric association “Initiative Freie Vaccination Decision”, the lateral thinker Wolfgang Wodarg and the doctor Peter Schleicher, who believes that the deworming agent Ivermectin would not be used against Corona “for political reasons”, are quoted as shaping the tenor of the article.

is untruethat the MWGFD lateral thinkers association has joined the contract to publish the Bavarian State Newspaper and will advise the new Bavarian state government made up of CSU, AfD and “Basis” on Corona after the state elections.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

