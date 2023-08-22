True and untrue – new episodes 4 – health check

True isthat Hubert Aiwanger, head of the Free Voters, polemicized a few days ago against the planned legalization of cannabis with the following claim: “1000 years of drinking hamma beer, that didn’t do us any harm.”

is untruethat he was doing wasn’t sober anymore and has simply forgotten that, according to the Epidemiological Addiction Survey, around 250,000 adults in Bavaria are alcohol dependent, the Federal Statistical Office recorded over 40,000 hospital cases in Bavaria in 2021 due to an alcohol-related illness, almost 6,000 of them with alcoholic liver disease, and that between 6,000 and 12,000 people a year in Bavaria die prematurely due to alcohol consumption.

