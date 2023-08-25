Home » True and untrue – new episodes 5 – health check
Health

True and untrue – new episodes 5 – health check

by admin

True isthat both the party “Die Basis” in Bavaria and the “Freie Wahler” advocate citizen insurance.

On page 17 of the election program for the Bavarian state elections in 2023, the “basis” states:

“We advocate health insurance that everyone pays into and that takes all types of income into account.

In the case of the “free voters”, this demand can be found in the party’s basic program from 2012, also on page 17:

“We (…) demand a new health care system that ensures social balance and combines the proven regulations of private health insurance and statutory health insurance into one overall system: social health insurance.”

is untruethat the two parties are campaigning with these demands. Presumably, most of your voters are not even aware of these demands.

See also  Diletta Leotta, the secret of her perfect physical shape: here's what she never gives up

You may also like

Animal health, recognition of free status of swine...

Controversy Over Gendered Urinals in Turin Gym Sparks...

Sabine Bauer wants to set up a network...

MN-predict: A Groundbreaking Hematology and Hemotherapy Study Published...

Italy suffers but wins: Angola ko 81-67 –...

The Controversy Surrounding Hormone Replacement Therapy: Risks, Benefits,...

More exercise, fewer injuries: why riding an e-bike...

In UK anti-cancer advice on bras and boxers

Recent Cases of Dengue Virus Infection Linked to...

New technology lets the paralyzed speak again –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy