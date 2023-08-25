True and untrue – new episodes 5 – health check

True isthat both the party “Die Basis” in Bavaria and the “Freie Wahler” advocate citizen insurance.

On page 17 of the election program for the Bavarian state elections in 2023, the “basis” states:

“We advocate health insurance that everyone pays into and that takes all types of income into account.

In the case of the “free voters”, this demand can be found in the party’s basic program from 2012, also on page 17:

“We (…) demand a new health care system that ensures social balance and combines the proven regulations of private health insurance and statutory health insurance into one overall system: social health insurance.”

is untruethat the two parties are campaigning with these demands. Presumably, most of your voters are not even aware of these demands.

