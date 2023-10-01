True and untrue – new episodes 8 – health check

True isthat the “Free Voters” in their basic program from 2012 on page 17 are calling for a “new health system” that “combines the regulations of private health insurance and statutory health insurance into an overall system: social health insurance,” and that regardless of this, Hubert Aiwanger announced in the BBB News 9/10 2023 on page 19: “We FREE VÖHLER reject the introduction of a so-called citizens’ insurance.”

is untruethat Hubert Aiwanger describes the basic program as an “old youthful sin” and claims that after so many years he can no longer remember every detail. In any case, he did not write it and distances himself from its contents in every way.

Just a side note: In the BBB news, in addition to Hubert Aiwanger, Markus Söder (CSU), Katharina Schulze (Greens), Florian von Brunn (SPD) and Martin Hagen (FDP) speak out in favor of maintaining the coexistence of statutory and private health insurance. Only Adelheit Rupp (left) demands health insurance that everyone pays into. Ms. Rupp was for the SPD in the Bavarian state parliament from 2003 to 2013 and was also deputy chairwoman of the Bavarian SPD. Now she represents the basic program of the Free Voters in a left-wing splinter party. Bavaria is colorful.

