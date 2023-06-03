TrueMed’s AI-powered anti-counterfeiting platform is now available on the SAP Store…

TrueMed Oy

TrueMed, a leading provider of anti-counterfeiting technology solutions, is pleased to announce the availability of its innovative platform on the SAP Store. This collaboration with SAP, a global leader in enterprise software, marks a significant milestone in the effort to increase security and granular authentication of pharmaceutical products.

TrueMed’s state-of-the-art methods are designed for cases with high-precision optical detection that exceed and improve the capabilities of standard serialization processes. The advanced technology can be seamlessly integrated into existing business processes, is applicable to both serial and non-serial products and offers a comprehensive solution for various scenarios. End users can easily carry out product authentication with a mobile device.

Jyrki Berg, CEO of TrueMed, expressed his excitement about the partnership and stated: “We are very excited to offer our innovative product authentication solutions through the SAP Store. This collaboration opens up new possibilities for the security and detailed authentication of pharmaceutical products. Thanks to TrueMed’s advanced AI technology, companies can increase efficiency and ensure better quality control.”

Highlighting the potential of the joint SAP/TrueMed offering, Florian Heretsch, VP and Head of Mobile Experience & Engineering at SAP, stated: “With the addition of TrueMed to the SAP Store, we are able to usher in a remarkable transformation in the product protection and analytics industry. By integrating AI-based visual authentication and seamlessly merging with current serialization implementations, we can deliver next-generation integrated solutions that enhance the SAP mobile experience. This partnership enables our customers to achieve unprecedented levels of security and accuracy in product authentication.”

TrueMed’s cloud-based SaaS offering is now accessible to all SAP customers worldwide through the SAP Store. By integrating TrueMed’s technology into SAP’s rich ecosystem, companies can achieve significant cost savings and increase efficiencies in product authentication and recognition processes without requiring expensive factory processes.

About TrueMed

TrueMed is a leading provider of anti-counterfeiting technology solutions to the life sciences industry. The company’s AI-powered platform uses cutting-edge technology to analyze and identify potential counterfeit products, enabling life science companies to protect their brands and customers quickly and efficiently.

