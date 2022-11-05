First the screams, then four shots and finally the stampede while a man was left on the ground injured in the foot. A complex investigation for the investigators of the Flying Squad and the San Paolo district in charge of reconstructing what happened yesterday morning in front of a Trullo Bodybuilding gym, the Golden Whey.

The alarm went off in via del Buonconvento, shortly after nine in the morning. To call for help were some residents frightened by the gunshots and the screams of the man, Federico D., 44 years old and with some precedents behind him. Rescue was transported in red code to the San Camillo hospital where doctors confirmed the gunshot wound to his foot.

THE STORY

The victim was immediately heard by the investigators who took the testimony in the hospital. She reported that yesterday morning she was going to the gym when she noticed a group of men arguing. Then there would be shots and one hit him in the foot. So they ran away leaving many questions behind them. Mobile cops are now investigating the 44-year-old’s version.

No leads are excluded: did the victim really end up, just by chance, in the gun’s sight? The suspicion is that behind the blow to the foot there is instead a settling of scores perhaps, with someone from his past. Someone that the same victim, out of fear, is covering. Yesterday’s would then be an ambush, a warning.

Only a hypothesis currently waiting to trace the identity of the group of men – at least 4 – noticed near the gym yesterday morning. Then there is another crucial question to unravel the complicated tangle of investigations: the causes of the dispute. There is not only the story of the injured man, other witnesses also told the police that they heard “screams and screams” before the shooting sequence. However, no one was able to report the reason for the dispute. Many hypotheses, many questions and few traces to follow.

AND TESTIMONY

Investigators have already listened to some witnesses, frightened by gunshots and screams. They would therefore have, at least in part, confirmed the dynamics of the dispute that degenerated into a shooting. A team of the Scientific Police instead proceeded with the findings at the scene of the shooting. While the policemen of the San Paolo district seized the video surveillance images not only of the street but also of some activities near the gym. The goal is to find in those frames the sequence of what happened yesterday morning in a few but dramatic moments. They then broadened their investigations towards Via del Trullo: in this case too, video surveillance images of the area were seized in search of the frames of the car used for the escape.