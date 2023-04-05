FROM OUR REPRESENTATIVE IN NEW YORK

Within hours of appearing as a defendant in Manhattan Criminal Court, Donald Trump he called his indictment “an insult to the country”. He attacked the district attorney again Alvin Braggas well as the judge who oversees the case, Juan Merchan – and the families of both – during his evening meeting at Mar-a-Lago.

“I didn’t think something like this could happen in America,” he said‘former presidentcandidate for White House for 2024 -. My only fault was stick up for without fear the country from those who want to destroy it”. She then she took it out on the wife of the Judge Merchan (accusing both of hating Trump) and also with their daughter, Loren34, who works for a progressive company and who served as the digital director of the election campaign of Kamala Harris in 2020.

The former president also attacked the Attorney Bragga Democrat, saying that since his election campaign he promised to «hit Trump» and claiming that Bragg’s wife, in a tweet, said she hoped he would be framed by her husband. Instead, the former president praised his own children. He was surrounded by many allies of all time – the adviser Roger Stonethe pillow seller Mike Lindellthe deputies Marjorie Taylor Greene e Matt Gaetz – but, after so much talking about other people’s wives, it was inevitable to notice that his wife, Melaniawas not at his side. If she had been, she could have helped him in a case involving alleged extramarital affairs. See also Addiction to Xanax and Benzodiazepines: how to understand and get out of it

In courtthe search had presented the judge with a number of Trump posts, published on socialcalling them «instigation to violence»: as when he spoke of «death and destruction» as a result of his indictment. Prosecutors also flagged posts targeting specific individuals (one of which featured an image of Bragg and another of Trump holding a baseball bat). The defense had stated that they are the result of the “frustration” of a man “persecuted».

Il giudice had said he was against a “gag order” for Trump (which, however, has not yet been requested), since the First Amendment to the Constitution (the right to freedom of expression) is crucial, especially for a presidential candidate. But Judge Merchan had also made a specific request to Trump in court: “Please refrain from making statements that might incite violence or revolt» and «jeopardize the application of the law». Trump, on the other hand, in his speech repeated, as in recent days, the accusations against the judge and the prosecutor, whose conduct he compared to that in progress “in theSoviet Union».

After publication of the 16 pages ofindictment, many commentators of right but also of left they observed that it is somehow about accuse incomplete and not particularly solid. Trump underlined this aspect, but he didn’t stop there. He has also made accusations against the other prosecutors investigating him: the special prosecutor Jack Smith who conducts the investigation of Justice department on classified documents held at Mar-a-Lago (defined as “moody”); the attorney general Letitia James in Manhattan, accused of having campaigned by promising to kill Trump; the Georgia prosecutor accused of building a case starting from a phone call that he described yesterday as “perfect” (to the secretary of State Raffensberger in which he asked him to “find the votes” missing to allow him to win the 2020 election). See also The new Switch failed again? E3 2021 main event schedule announced Nintendo may not announce the hardware upgrade version of Nintendo Switch (162110)

“These are investigations that should be closed immediately,” Trump said, arguing that Hillary Clinton e Joe Biden they did much worse, but in their case “it doesn’t matter” because “the judicial system has become illegal”. Some observers read in such statements dell’former president a concern for others future indictmentswhich could prove to be more dangerous for him than the one related to Stormy Daniels and other “payments”. Trump’s speech was also full of digressions about the “country in decline”, lies about his victory in 2020 and apocalyptic predictions about the imminent nuclear war.