World The former American president on the social Truth speaks of “leaks” from the New York prosecutor’s office on the investigation into the former porn star Stormy Daniels

2′ of reading

Illegal leaks from the corrupt Manhattan attorney’s office indicate that the former US president will be arrested on Tuesday next week. Let’s demonstrate, let’s take back the country.” Donald Trump says it on his social Truth. Arrest that, according to the former White House tenant, could take place “without any crime being proven”. Trump speaks of a “dead American dream. The anarchists of the radical left have stolen the elections and the heart of our country. Crime and inflation are destroying our way of life.”

A few hours after the social utterances, Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina speaks, according to which the former president “will hand himself over to the authorities without complications if he is indicted”. The investigation in which the tycoon could be indicted concerns the alleged payment of 130,000 dollars to former porn star Stormy Daniels to buy her silence about their past relationship.

Speaker of the US Chamber, revenge against Trump: we will investigate

“Here we are again. A scandalous abuse of power by a radical attorney’s office that lets violent criminals go free and instead pursues a political vendetta against Donald Trump. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tweeted it announcing that he will ask “relevant” House committees to immediately investigate whether “federal funds were used to subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated proceedings”.

The former president’s post surprised his team

Trump’s post, which brings to mind his appeals before the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, surprised the former president’s collaborators, writes the Washington Post. For days, the former president’s advisers and lawyers have been expecting his indictment, but Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said this morning that no formal notification has been received and that supporters of the Tycoon are invited to attend his rally next week in Texas.

Susan Necheless, one of Trump’s lawyers, said the former president may have taken the news of Tuesday’s alleged arrest from the media, after reports surfaced yesterday of law enforcement meetings next week on safety in the case. of indictment of the former president. Even the Secret Service agents, who ensure the safety of all former presidents, appear surprised.

Their expectation is that the district attorney’s office intends to negotiate with Trump’s lawyers the terms within which the former president could voluntarily turn himself in if indicted. And that in this case the Secret Service would be notified immediately. But so far there has been no notification, according to well-informed sources.

It would be an unprecedented event

A possible indictment of Trump would be an unprecedented event

A former president under investigation for handling confidential documents and the assault on January 6, who is indicted for paying 130,000 to a former porn star to keep quiet about their alleged relationship during the 2016 election campaign.

View on ilsole24ore.com