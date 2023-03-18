“The anarchists of the radical left have stolen the elections and the heart of our country. Crime and inflation are destroying our way of life,” said the former president

He did it again. Donald Trump he again incited his supporters as happened shortly before the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 when he falsely declared that there had been fraud in the presidential elections which sealed the victory of Joe Biden and the defeat of the tycoon. This time the billionaire is agitated by the possibility – reported by some US media – of being indicted: “Illegal leaks from the corrupt Manhattan prosecutor’s office indicate that the former US president will be arrested on Tuesday next week. Let’s demonstrate, let’s take back the country” Trump said on his social Truth, describing America as a country of the world and calling it the “dead American dream”. It’s still: “The anarchists of the radical left have stolen the elections and the heart of our country. Crime and inflation are destroying our way of life. Crime and inflation are destroying our way of life”.

According to rumors, the tycoon could be indicted next week for the alleged payment of $ 130,000 to the former porn star Stormy Daniels to buy her silence about their past relationship. A scandal that broke out in 2016 when the woman – violating a confidentiality agreement – claimed to have had an affair with the billionaire and other details about their relation. The first was also unleashed against the actress lady Melania. However Trump, according to the lawyer Joe Tacopina, he will hand himself over to the authorities without complications if he is indicted. In the case of indictment of the former president, the fingerprints digital. But the Secret Service will decide on the possibility of handcuffing him, according to the American media citing some sources. Meanwhile, a judge has ruled that federal prosecutors investigating the case of confidential documents in the former president’s Florida estate will again be able to question one of his lawyers before a grand jury. The order concerns M. Evan Corcoran who will need to answer further questions about potential attempts to obstruct such an investigation. A statement from Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said the former president’s post on social truth about his arrest was not based on any notifications from prosecutors, but only on “illegal leaks” to the media. “President Trump is rightly pointing out his innocence and the exploitation of our justice system.”

“Here we are again. A scandalous abuse of power by a radical prosecutor’s office that lets violent criminals go free and instead pursues a political vendetta against Donald Trump,” the Speaker of the House comments via Twitter Kevin McCarthy announcing that it will ask “relevant” House committees to immediately investigate whether “federal funds have been used to subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated proceedings.”

A possible arrest of Trump risks hitting the electoral campaign like a cyclone. The former president said without hesitation in recent days that his run for the White House will continue even if he is indicted, in what looks like a nightmare for Republicans. Democrats are waiting patiently but they too fear the consequences of the gesture of the possible indictment of the New York prosecutor’s office, which threatens to further divide the country by destroying Joe Biden’s efforts to reunite it. The focus is particularly high on Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida and possible candidate in 2024. In fact, DeSantis will have the task of “signing the extradition” of Trump from Florida, where he resides in Ma-a-Lago, to New York, the Palm attorney general affirms with Cnn Beach David Aronberg. A signature full of political significance that risks making him even more of a target for criticism from the tycoon and therefore complicating his presidential aspirations.