The former American president Donald Trump arrived at the courthouse in lower Manhattan, a New York. He has to answer to 35 charges still secret from the public. This is the first time in history that a former US president is facing criminal charges.

Dozens of pro-Trump protesters gathered in front of the Manhattan attorney’s office, where their leader appeared for indictment. They come from Connecticut, Long Island and are wrapped in the American flag. Trump “is the best thing that has ever happened to this country, he’s fantastic,” they say proudly.

Trump was indicted, what’s to know