The former American president Donald Trump arrived at the courthouse in lower Manhattan, a New York. He has to answer to 35 charges still secret from the public. This is the first time in history that a former US president is facing criminal charges.
Dozens of pro-Trump protesters gathered in front of the Manhattan attorney’s office, where their leader appeared for indictment. They come from Connecticut, Long Island and are wrapped in the American flag. Trump “is the best thing that has ever happened to this country, he’s fantastic,” they say proudly.
Trump pleads not guilty to 34 counts
First photo of Trump in the dock, defiantly
Serious and defiant. This is how Donald Trump appears in the first photo that shows him sitting in the dock in court. At his side are lawyers Joe Tacopina and Susan Necheles.
Trump now before the judge to contest the charges
The former president of the United States Donald Trump has just entered the courtroom in New York. Electric blue suit, red tie, the tycoon seemed serious, he just looked over the barriers where there are network cameras, kept out by order of the judge. Five photographers will now be brought in, who will be allowed to take pictures before the hearing begins. Contrary to what had been leaked, the former president has not released any statement. Shortly before him, his team of lawyers had entered the courtroom – where cameras are prohibited, Joe Tacopina, Susan Necheles and Todd Blanche. And even earlier, the district attorney, Alvin Bragg, holder of the case on the Stormy Daniels affair, had been seen crossing the door of the courtroom on the 15th floor of the Manhattan court.
Trump is formally under arrest, the first time in history
Donald Trump announced it on social media, but formally he’s right: for about an hour the former president of the United States has been under “arrest” even though he shouldn’t be handcuffed, as reported by the Cnn. He is the first former president in the history of the United States to find himself in this condition. The judge will read him the thirty counts. It is probable that restrictions on his freedom will be set, especially from the point of view of public statements, but Trump will be able to leave the court, at the end of the hearing, without paying any bail.
Trump greeted fans with a clenched fist in a sign of struggle
Leaving Trump Tower to go to Manhattan courthouse, Donald Trump he waved to his supporters and then raised his fist in a sign of struggle, as seen in some images on US networks.
White House: “Arrest Trump? Biden is focused on his work”
President Joe Biden it is “focused on the American people”. So the White House spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierrehe answered a question about the US president’s reaction to the arrest of Donald Trump in Manhattan. Without releasing any comment on the “ongoing” legal case, Jean-Pierre reported that “obviously” Biden will follow the news, but that this “is not his main interest of the day”. As for possible violence by Trump supporters, Jean-Pierre commented: “We are prepared.” Instead, the spokeswoman condemned the harsh comments made by former President Trump against the Manhattan prosecutor. “We condemn all forms of violence,” she said.
Cnn: “Trump in court is under arrest”
With his entry into court, where he appeared in the matter of the porn star, Donald Trump is technically “under arrest”, as reported by the Cnn and other American media. For now, however, there is no news of handcuffs on the tycoon’s wrists.
Melania Trump has arrived at Trump Tower
L’ex First Lady Melania Trump she arrived at the Trump Tower in New York where she will wait for her husband until the end of the hearing in the Manhattan court before returning together to the Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.
Trump accuses: “This hearing is surreal. I don’t think it happens in America”
“Surreal”. This is how Donald Trump defined his hearing as he entered the Manhattan court where the 34 charges in the Stormy Daniels case will soon be read to him. Shortly before he had written on the social Truth: “It seems so surreal. They are about to arrest me. I can not believe this thing is happening in America”.
Trump asked for the mug shot
The former president of the United States Donald Trump he privately let it be known that he would be willing to have a mugshot taken when he arrives at the courthouse for today’s hearing: CNN reports it live, adding that this is unlikely to happen. While his legal team was busy organizing the hearing from a logistical point of view, Trump leaked this information, consistent with the media use that he is making of the indictment.
Trump arrives in court in Manhattan
Donald Trump has arrived at the Manhattan courthouse where in about half an hour Judge Juan Merchan will read him the 34 counts in the Stormy Daniels case. First the former president will be fingerprinted but it is not clear whether mugshots will be taken or if he will be handcuffed.
Trump: CNN analyst, “He refused to do everything via Zoom”
To the former president of the United States Donald Trump it would have been proposed to “surrender” remotely, via Zoom, without having to appear in person in the courtroom on the fifteenth floor of the Courthouse in New York, but he would have refused. This was revealed by the lawyer and CNN commentator Tristan Snell, who posted a tweet that went viral and was picked up by the American magazine Newsweek and other media. “Given that Trump – wrote the lawyer to his more than 400,000 followers – chose to come to New York for his arrest and delivery, when he could do it via Zoom, the city of New York should present him with the bill for the extra police security”. “If he wants the clown show-he added-, but it’s his show, then pay him”.
Trump, media: Melania arrived at Trump Tower in New York
Melania Trump she arrived at Trump Tower escorted by security while her husband Donald is due to appear in court shortly for his historic indictment hearing. The Mirror newspaper reports it by publishing a photo of the former first lady who gets out of a car with sunglasses and an elegant cream-colored jacket.
Recently there was talk of divorce between the two, with the former porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal who claim to have had affairs with the former US president. Reports denied by Trump. Insiders say the couple, while living together in Mar-A-Lago, lead separate lives.
Marjorie Taylor Greene: “Taking a Stand Against Democratic Communists”
“I’m here to protest and use my voice to make a stand. Every American should do this.
This is what happens in communist countries, not in the United States“. Said the representative of the House of the American Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene, which has arrived in the square in front of the New York court building, where the hearing of Donald Trump, indicted for about thirty crimes, is scheduled in about two hours. “We – he said speaking into the microphone from an improvised podium – must take a stand against injustice, corruption and democratic communists”. “Donald Trump is innocent,” he added. Opposite reactions from the square: many invoked her, others yelled at her to leave.
Trump: ‘Today is the day when a ruling political party arrests its main opponent’
“Today is the day when a ruling political party arrests its main opponent for having committed no crime”: he writes it Donald Trump in an email to his supporters.
First scuffles outside the New York courthouse
The first scuffles and the first tensions broke out, even if in a climate of substantial calm, in the square in front of the courthouse in New York where Donald Trump In a couple of hours, he’ll be showing up to answer his charges. Republican MP and QAnon conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene also made a brief appearance at the scene and attempted to speak but was quickly overwhelmed by the shouts and boos of the growing crowd.
Trump expected in court, hundreds of agents guard the building
The whole area around the Manhattan criminal court, in the south of New York, is cordoned off and manned by hundreds of policemen, besieged by journalists from all over the world and surrounded by the noisy presence of protesters, supporters and non-supporters of former President Donald Trump. The police department has suspended rest shifts and licenses for 35,000 officers.
Trump attacks Barr: ‘He was a complete coward’
Former US President Donald Trump has attacked former attorney general William Barr. “Why does Fox air Bill Barr as attorney general? – wrote Trump on social Truth – He was a complete coward, absolutely petrified by fear of being indicted, which the Democrats threatened to do until he became their virtual ‘slave’ and refused to investigate and prosecute the mass electoral fraud that took place in the 2020 presidential election.”
Trump asks to move the trial to Staten Island, a more Republican area
The former US president, Donald Trump, has asked to move the trial against him, for the money given in black to the porn star Stormy Daniels, from Manhattan to Staten Island, one area traditionally much more Republican than the other. “It’s a very unfair seat, with some areas that voted the 1% Republican,” complains the former president speaking of Manhattan. “This trial should be moved to nearby Staten Island – that would be a very fair and safe place for the trial.”
Cameras banned in the courtroom, Judge Merchan: “The dignity and decorum of the court prevail”
The interest of the public and the media in following the indictment of Donald Trump is “indisputable” but other competing interests prevail such as the safety of the defendant and the potential interference with “the dignity and decorum of the court”. As Juan Merchanthe judge who will today formalize the charges against the former president in the case of the porn star, justified his decision to ban cameras in the courtroom (but not in the corridors) by admitting only five photographers who will be able to take pictures “for several minutes” before start the hearing.
Trump: “Today is the end of Justice in America”
Donald Trump continues to cheer on his supporters a few hours before the hearing in New York for his indictment. Nbc reports that in an email sent to lenders, the former president wrote: “Today we mourn the end of justice in America. Today is the day when a political party in power ARRESTS its main opponent for not having committed any crime “.