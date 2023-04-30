Trust, distrust and maturity – health check

A healthy skepticism towards politics, the media or even science makes responsible citizens. But a suspicious basic attitude with insinuations against everyone “up there”, except those of one’s own religious community, is the opposite of this maturity.

The Friedrich-Ebert-Foundation recently had one Study on trust in democracy in times of crisis published. It is based on a representative survey of around 2,500 people between July 11 and August 9, 2022, conducted by the opinion research institute Infratest dimap. The skeptics next door have already reported about it. From the extensive material, three findings on corona-related attitudes according to party preference are presented here:

Can experts be believed when they say the coronavirus is dangerous? Almost half of AfD supporters have doubts here:

Curiously, almost half of AfD supporters also believe that Corona was developed as a bioweapon. So: harmless, but bioweapon. Presumably these are not two complementary halves of the AfD supporters, but those with a special ability to endure contradictions in their own heads. The traffic light FDP seems to be quite inclined towards the bioweapon theory. The same applies to the Free Voters – in Bavaria, after all, the governing party. But in the party, lettuce may also be considered a bioweapon. In any case, Aiwanger thinks that if a construction worker “only gets meat once a week and only salad, he falls off the scaffolding on the third day”.

While many AfD supporters are on the one hand suspicious of reports about the danger of the virus, regardless of what science says, on the other hand the majority of them are of the opinion that the dangers of vaccination are downplayed. Three quarters of AfD supporters believe that.

Not that the handling of the side effects of the vaccination on the part of politicians was exemplary, neither in terms of the recording and care of side effects nor the communication about them, but in view of the reservations of the AfD supporters: inside about the extensively examined and communicated danger of the virus wonders whether better communication about vaccination side effects alone would have led to a more realistic assessment of the topic in this milieu. The perception of risk here reflects more the declaration of belonging to the right-wing populist milieu than a weighing of information.

Kubicki’s media-effective statements may have left their mark on the FDP, and Aiwanger’s vaccination reservations are also known. And whether so many of the CDU/CSU subsequently express their distrust in their own Minister Spahn or only now in the SPD Minister Lauterbach?

Interestingly enough, supporters of the left are silent on these issues. Here it seems horseshoe theory not to grab.

Overall, across the various survey topics from democracy to federalism to climate change, the FES study comes to a positive conclusion (p. 2):

“Contrary to what might have been feared, satisfaction with the functioning of democracy is stable despite a variety of crises. It has even increased slightly.”

However, satisfaction with politics is not an end in itself if one does not regard calm as the first civic duty. It should be the result of a committed and credible approach to the big issues, from climate change and the lack of care to affordable housing. There is still a lot of room for improvement and a little more healthy distrust and demands on the part of self-confident citizens would definitely be the order of the day. One should not leave the protest to the populists and demagogues.