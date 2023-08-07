Home » Trusted Man of FARC Dissident Leader Prosecuted for Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Crime
Health

Trusted Man of FARC Dissident Leader Prosecuted for Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Crime

by admin
Trusted Man of FARC Dissident Leader Prosecuted for Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Crime

Title: FARC Dissident Leader’s Trusted Man Prosecuted for Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Crime

Subtitle: Nelson Patiño Herrera, alias Ocho or Julián, allegedly played a key role in the 36th Front of FARC dissidents.

The Prosecutor’s Office has successfully prosecuted Nelson Patiño Herrera, also known as Ocho or Julián, for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to commit an aggravated crime. Patiño Herrera is believed to be the trusted man of Ricardo Abel Ayala Urrego, alias Cabuyo, the leader of the 36th Front of the dissident Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). It should be noted that Urrego died in June 2022 during a clash with the National Army in Barbosa, Antioquia.

According to the evidence collected during the investigation, Patiño Herrera joined the ranks of the guerrilla group as a minor and subsequently pursued medical studies while being sent to Cuba in 2019. The investigation suggests that Patiño Herrera assumed the role of an ideologue within the 36th Front, playing a crucial role in its operations.

The defendant is also believed to have played a significant role as a politician within the criminal organization, actively supporting the supply of materials for confrontations with the Public Force. The 36th Front has been implicated in numerous heinous acts including selective homicides, kidnappings, extortions, installing minefields, and launching attacks on the Public Force and civilian population.

Thanks to meticulous work by the judicial police, including photographic recognition and testimonies, Nelson Patiño Herrera was fully identified and subsequently apprehended. However, despite the evidence presented, the defendant denies any involvement in the crime he stands accused of.

See also  Recognition of the qualification of dental hygienist

As per the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, Patiño Herrera has been remanded in prison pending further proceedings. The case serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by Colombian authorities in combating criminal organizations and upholding the rule of law.

In other news: A controversial ship carrying 500 migrants will no longer accommodate them in hotels, stirring public debate and concerns.

(Note: This article is based on the given content and does not represent real-life events or individuals.)

You may also like

Pressure, unreliable values ​​if the cuff is not...

17-year-old student dies of brain-eating amoeba, an infection...

Starting an Exercise Program: A Complete Guide to...

«send them» to an island in the middle...

Drugs prescribed to 6 out of 10 people,...

Brain-eating amoeba, 17-year-old girl who died in Georgia...

Social situation increasingly influences cancer risk in Germany

The Economic and Health Benefits of a Smoke-Free...

Reinventing Healthcare: Surgeon’s Strategies for Better Patient Care...

Schillaci: ‘Repealed the latest real ban on Covid’...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy