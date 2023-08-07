Trusted Man of FARC Dissident Leader Prosecuted for Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Crime

Title: FARC Dissident Leader’s Trusted Man Prosecuted for Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Crime

Subtitle: Nelson Patiño Herrera, alias Ocho or Julián, allegedly played a key role in the 36th Front of FARC dissidents.

The Prosecutor’s Office has successfully prosecuted Nelson Patiño Herrera, also known as Ocho or Julián, for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to commit an aggravated crime. Patiño Herrera is believed to be the trusted man of Ricardo Abel Ayala Urrego, alias Cabuyo, the leader of the 36th Front of the dissident Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). It should be noted that Urrego died in June 2022 during a clash with the National Army in Barbosa, Antioquia.

According to the evidence collected during the investigation, Patiño Herrera joined the ranks of the guerrilla group as a minor and subsequently pursued medical studies while being sent to Cuba in 2019. The investigation suggests that Patiño Herrera assumed the role of an ideologue within the 36th Front, playing a crucial role in its operations.

The defendant is also believed to have played a significant role as a politician within the criminal organization, actively supporting the supply of materials for confrontations with the Public Force. The 36th Front has been implicated in numerous heinous acts including selective homicides, kidnappings, extortions, installing minefields, and launching attacks on the Public Force and civilian population.

Thanks to meticulous work by the judicial police, including photographic recognition and testimonies, Nelson Patiño Herrera was fully identified and subsequently apprehended. However, despite the evidence presented, the defendant denies any involvement in the crime he stands accused of.

As per the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, Patiño Herrera has been remanded in prison pending further proceedings. The case serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by Colombian authorities in combating criminal organizations and upholding the rule of law.

(Note: This article is based on the given content and does not represent real-life events or individuals.)

