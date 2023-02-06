Home Health TRX: what it is and the benefits of the tool used for suspension training
Health

TRX: what it is and the benefits of the tool used for suspension training

by admin
TRX: what it is and the benefits of the tool used for suspension training

TRX, acronym of Total Resistance Exercises, is the name of a fitness tool used for Suspension Training (suspension training) which uses gravity and only the weight of the individual. A feature that makes it particularly useful for diversifying training compared to the classic weight room. It boasts a military origin: its inventor, Randy Hetrick, belonged to the special forces of the US Navy. The tool, made up of cables, brackets and handles, must be positioned at a height of over 2.20.

WATCHWORD, PSYCHOPHYSICAL WELL-BEING

“This training methodology – explains Nino Fallo, personal trainer – offers numerous benefits. First of all, good humor. The improvement of neuromuscular function and the functional expression of strength and resistance have, in fact, a significant impact on self-esteem. The release of endorphins during training also helps reduce stress”.

BALANCE AND STABILITY WITH CORE ACTIVATION

The core includes the abdominal muscles, paraspinal muscles, quadratus lumborum, pelvic floor muscles, glutes and hip flexors. Core stabilization starts from within and is produced by the correct contraction of the diaphragm muscle. “With Suspension Training – explains the personal trainer – the static function of the core is activated, i.e. the ability to align and stabilize the skeleton to resist a specific force. For this reason, TRX training is open to all ages and has the advantage of recruiting all the stabilizer muscles that are not affected by training with isokinetic machines” . Green light therefore to everything that your body weight can do by exploiting the force of gravity: chest press, suspended fallout, roll out, side plank, row, crosses, extensions and push-ups, squats, single leg stretches, squat jumps and hamstring curls .

You may also like

A big hug opens the Incontra bar: the...

Too much time on social media changes teenagers’...

Treated differently because of disability? Here’s how to...

Covid: Gimbe, almost 12 million without a fourth...

sweeping checks, 76 kg of food seized and...

PNRR Salute, assigned 262 million to biomedical research...

Covid-19 weekly monitoring, report 2

Zaniolo towards Galatasaray: goodbye to nearby Rome. Relive...

Povegliano, farewell to Professor Claudio Lunardi

More and more children on their cell phones,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy