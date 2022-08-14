Although many do not like their taste, cucumbers are rich in properties and bring numerous benefits to our body, let’s see them now. What happens to your body is unbelievable!

This vegetable is not liked by many people, especially children, who hate to eat the cucumber because of its sticky consistency and the not well defined greenish color.

Yet it is one of the most consumed vegetables in the world, in summer as in winter thanks to its countless beneficial properties recognized by all nutritionists.

They are foods low in calories, 100 grams of cucumber provides just 12 calories, and virtually fat-free with 95% water. It is also for these reasons that they are excellent to be consumed by those who want to keep fit.

The cucumber harvest takes place in the summer and there are several regions that are properly indicated for their intensive production, specifically Lazio, Veneto, Puglia, Campania, Sicily, Emilia-Romagna and Calabria.

There are many varieties of cucumber but they all bring the same beneficial properties, one in particular concerns the ability to help headache healing if consumed the night before at dinner. How is all this possible? We understand this immediately.

Relieves headaches and alcohol hangovers, that’s why eating cucumber

Rich in vitamins and minerals such as potassium and magnesiumcucumber is also consumed as antioxidant, purifying, draining, useful for lowering cholesterol indicated for a low calorie diet. But the list of his virtues does not stop there …

Among the remedies for headaches and after-effects associated with excessive alcohol intake, there is also that of taking a cucumber in the evening before bedtime.

Indeed theirs high content of B vitamins in fact it helps to recover energy and soothes headaches, helping to eliminate all the most annoying symptoms. Just eat there sera in the salad as a preventive measure or the morning as a smoothie along with a banana and a green apple.

But cucumber is useful for a thousand other remedies. For example to have perfectly healthy gums just drink a glass of cucumber juice a day.

It is indicated to have one radiant skin and hair: cucumber contains a compound called silicon which helps keep nails and hair shiny and healthy, moreover its incredible concentration of zinc strengthens the hair and avoids stress-related falls.

If you grate it and apply it to the skin for twenty minutes it will help you eliminate spots and blackheads, as well as refresh and moisturize the skin.

Thanks to their draining properties the cucumbers hinder the formation of stones to the bladder and kidney ones. Real gems to always have in the fridge or in the vegetable garden!

Consumed in the summer it is very effective in helping keep cholesterol levels and blood pressure under controlas well as lowering blood sugar levels.