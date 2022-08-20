If your dream is to continue writing by hand but without more paper around you, you will probably find the best solution in one of the tablets with eInk technology (the same as the Kindles and Kobos, so to speak) that are coming out in recent months.

The earliest and best known, which literally created the market from scratch, is called reMarkable 2 and is produced by the namesake company in Oslo, Norway.





A tablet to remove the paper

The Norwegian startup reMarkable is in fact paving the way for the market of tablets with eInk technology that replace paper and position themselves alongside traditional tablets such as the iPad. The company was founded in Oslo by Magnus Wandberg in 2013 with the aim of reproducing the feeling of writing on paper on a digital device. Since 2017, when it launched the first generation of its devices, it has sold more than a million pieces, in 2021 it had a turnover of around 300 million euros and received a second round of funding.

The only product it markets, directly on its site, is the reMarkable 2 tablet. The device has created its niche, alongside ebook readers such as i Kindle products from Amazon and Rakuten Kobo’s Kobos. But, unlike these, the reMarkable 2 has the pen and allows you to write by hand and do automatic text recognition, which puts it in competition with Apple’s Android and iPad tablets, which however have bright and colored screens, more powerful processors and batteries that last a few hours compared to weeks in reMarkable 2. how the tablet works.





How it is made and how it works

10.3-inch screen, thickness of just 0.43 centimeters, weight of 390 grams, aluminum body, dual core Arm A9 processor, 1 Gb of Ram, 8 Gb of non-expandable storage space, 3000 mAh battery, Usb socket -C, WiFi and Bluetooth, no audio, no camera, no backlight, no app.

The reMarkable 2 is an incredibly thin and light device but offers a very sturdy tactile feel. It is definitely thinner than the competition from eReaders (Onyx Boox Note Air 2 or Kobo Elipsa) and has a battery that lasts about two weeks using it every day, but in reality in our test with WiFi off it touched the month.

The tablet does one thing and one thing only: it allows you to write. There are two possible accessories that are sold separately: two different covers, one magnetic and very streamlined and one made like an envelope that also has a space for the pen, and two different types of pen (one with and one without “rubber” on the back). The screen eInc, which is seen practically as if it were a sheet of paper, has a fairly wide frame especially at the base that allows you to hold it in your hand without touching the screen. However, the mechanism for detecting the palm of the hand while writing is extremely precise.





The road test

The writing is very good, the latency is very low, superior to any other product in the category, including Onyx Boox Note Air 2, Kobo Elipsa and the new Huawei MatePad Paper, but also many traditional tablets with a color screen. The design is also quite good, with the characteristic limitation of this device: since there is no support for third-party apps, only the features created by reMarkable itself are available.

So the main functions are provided only by the manufacturer: writing, writing recognition (paid with subscription), drawing, reading and annotating Pdf, reading and annotating eBooks in ePub format without protection. All with the same interface which is very simple and allows both reading and taking notes in each environment. Drawing can be managed with layers. Synchronization with the PC via WIFI is excellent.

The main advantage of the reMarkable 2 is that it works very well, but the limit is that there is no competition incentive to add additional features: the interface for ebooks, for example, does not allow you to change fonts or enlarge the text. In addition, the text recognition function (which is then sent by email to the owner’s mailbox) is a subscription: Connect is free for the first year and then costs $ 7.99 per month.





ReMarkable market and competition

As we said, reMarkable 2 does only one thing, but it does it really well. By organizing the folders where to put the documents (notes but also ebooks and pdfs) and synchronizing with the PC and the phone it is really possible to eliminate the paper and manage in a paperless way, for example, everything related to home or personal accounting (receipts, notes, notes), study but also work for those who have not resigned themselves to abandoning paper. Integration with Dropbox, Microsoft OneDrive e Google Drive further facilitates activities. There is also a Chrome extension that allows you to send articles and web pages as a pdf to your tablet.

The truly lightweight and stable operating system of reMarkable 2 however lacks compatibility with third-party app stores and apps such as Android-based eInk tablets do. And it generally lacks the multimedia flexibility of traditional tablets like Apple’s iPad (which has great support with Apple Pencil 2) and Android (like Samsung for example). In fact, reMarkable does not allow you to use a word processor, perhaps by connecting a bluetooth keyboard, to play a video game, retouch images or anything else.





Our opinion

We were really impressed with the reMarkable 2. The writing experience, build quality, carefully thought out features and great accessories (both the Folio and Book Folio are excellently designed and built) make it an excellent note-taking device. . But this is also its main problem and limitation.

Big screen E Ink tablets are not like i traditional tablets. Unlike offerings from Apple, Microsoft, Samsung, Google and Amazon, eInk tablets are not made for video games, movies or the web. Instead, they offer a completely different experience, combining the easy, distraction-free reading environment of a Kindle-style e-reader with the writing and note-taking capabilities of a traditional tablet. In a world of multifunctional appliances, reMarkable has the ambition of wanting to be different.





The real strength of reMarkable, in fact, is that it does very few things very well: it is an excellent specialized device. Comparable and superior to paper. But that’s all it is. And the lack of third-party apps limits inventiveness and flexibility in use. Finally, the price is important: costs 349 euros to which must be added another 79 euros of the pen (just the Marker without rubber) and the cover (we recommend the 129 euros Book Folio in synthetic fabric but the 79 euros Folio envelope is also excellent). You spend at least 507 euros, in the end, that is more than an iPad with Apple Pencil and cover.





pros and cons

Pro

Very thin and very beautiful design

Very low writing latency

Excellent text recognition

Very long battery

Versus