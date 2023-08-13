Try these delicious ideas!

Aronia berries… what are they? Aronia berries, also known as chokeberries, are tiny, black fruits produced by shrubs in the rose family (Rosaceae). Did you know that you can prepare delicious recipes with these berries? Aronia recipes are delicious and easy to try!

The small, black aronia berries (Aronia melanocarpa) are very popular with health-conscious people. They have various health benefits and are one of the best sources of antioxidants in plants. That’s why you should buy or harvest aronia berries as soon as possible and spend some relaxing time in the kitchen. Surprise younger and older members of your family with these recipes!

Aronia recipe ideas

You can buy the chokeberries fresh, frozen, dried or even in powdered form. Although aronia berries are low in calories, they are high in beneficial nutrients like fiber, vitamin C, and manganese. In addition to vitamins A and E, the berries also contain vitamin K, folic acid and iron. They’re also a good source of antioxidants, which the body needs to fight off cell damage from free radicals. The deep blue to black coloring of the aronia berries comes from the anthocyanins they contain.

Although originally from North America, chokeberries are now grown all over the world. Juices, jams, marmalades, jellies, syrups, liqueurs, teas and wines are the most common uses for the berries.

Prepare aronia jam

Are you growing your own fruit this summer? Wondering what to do with all the goodies? When you have harvested aronia berries, you can prepare a delicious aronia jam! Aronia berries add a unique flavor to any dish they are used in.

You can find the recipe for aronia jam here!

Make aronia liqueur yourself

Aronia liqueur is a delicious and nutritious drink made from the fruits of the aronia tree. We introduce you to a simple and quick way to make the liqueur yourself! This is a recipe for aronia liqueur that does not need to be cooked.

Discover the recipe without cooking here!

Recipe for no-bake aronia cheesecake

Would you like to try a new recipe for delicious dessert? Then you should prepare an aronia cheesecake today! The best part – you don’t have to bake it! Surprise your family with a delicious and juicy dessert!

Discover the recipe for juicy aronia cheesecake here!

Make aronia juice yourself

Aronia juice is both nutritious and tasty – it makes the perfect drink. This juice has a wonderfully tangy taste and is high in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, which is why it’s so healthy!

Discover the recipe for a healthy juice here!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

