The challenge is not won tuberculosis. On the contrary. If anything, the opposite is true. This infectious disease, one of humanity’s oldest, continues to pose a public health problem around the world. To point this out once more is World Tuberculosis Day, scheduled for 24 March. The goal is summed up in the day’s slogan ”Yes! We can end TB”: the goal is to put an end to tuberculosis epidemics globally by 2030, as expressed in the Goals of the UN Sustainable Development Agenda1.

Tuberculosis, how dangerous it is in Italy

The information from the ”Tuberculosis Annual Epidemiological Report for 2020” shows that Italy continues to re-enter the countries at low incidence (<20/100.000). I casi sono in calo dal 2010 e l’incidenza calcolata sulle notifiche nazionali è anch’essa in diminuzione dal 2019 (2,3%). Per una corretta lettura di questi dati occorre tuttavia considerare che, come evidenziato nel report OMS, la pandemia da SARS-CoV-2 ha inevitabilmente determinato una diminuzione delle notifiche dei casi in tutto il mondo, che sono passate dai 7,1 milioni nel 2019 a 5,8 milioni nel 2020 (con un calo del 18%) tornando ai numeri del 20124.

As is well known, our country has been affected and continues to be increasingly affected by migratory flows from countries where the incidence of tuberculosis is high. The overcrowded conditions that can occur both during the journey and in the reception centers weigh on the health status of migrants, facilitating mycobacterial transmission. Since most cases of illness occur within 2 years of entering the host country and the difference in relative risk between foreigners and Italians is still evident (RR=6.7), the fight against the spread of tuberculosis must necessarily go through a series of structured and coordinated interventions in order to reduce the risk of spreading this dangerous pathogen.

The point of public health

On the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day, the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (SItI) underlines the importance and the urgency to intensify actions to combat infection to achieve the goals set by the UN. “The early identification of cases of infection – points out the President of SItI Roberta Siliquini – is necessary to guarantee access to an early treatment capable of guaranteeing greater efficacy and the protection of patients’ health.

It is necessary to act on the health conditions of the people who arrive in our country, both through the removal of socio-linguistic barriers and through the implementation of protocols for the early assessment of the state of health and for monitoring in the stages following reception. It is also advisable to make greater investments in the Prevention Departments, also in terms of recruitment of human resources, as partly envisaged by the plan to strengthen territorial assistance, who can play a coordination role in order to implement research proactive treatment of TB cases, making use of the help of School Medicine, responsible for the prevention of pathologies in school age”.

Attention is also required for other pathological conditions that should not be underestimated. This is the case of malaria, sexually transmitted diseases, parasitosis and HIV. “Diseases which, in recent years, thanks to a temporal plateau in their prevalence, have reduced their appeal towards investments in research, despite continuing to determine an important use of health services and aggravate the burden of multidrug resistance with an inevitable impact on conditions health of the population – concludes the expert”.