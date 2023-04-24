Tucker Carlson and Fox News part ways after the fake news scandal – breaking latest news

Tit stinks Fox News and in Cnn, the two television networks that have the most influence on American politics. But if in the case of the Atlanta network the firing of Don Lemon it is a clear and, in part, expected episode (the CNN ultra-liberal host had long been in the crosshairs of the new owners who want to bring the network to more centrist positions), the departure of Tucker Carlsonthe most popular conductor of the US right-wing network, even considered a possible candidate for the White House, is a sudden bolt, if not out of the blue.

Sudden because Friday night Tucker had greeted his audience with a smiling «see you on Monday». And also because the recent plea deal with Dominion seemed to have been accepted by Fox with the intention of not exposing to devastating trial testimony (the public admission of having spread news that they knew to be false) not only the owners and bosses of the network (Rupert Murdoch and son Lachlan) but also his handlers: very popular characters among Trump voters who make up the bulk of Fox’s audience.

But we can't even speak of a bolt from the blue because even after the agreement signed six days ago with Dominion, the horizon of the Murdoch's publishing empire remained gloomy: meanwhile it was not clear whether, in addition to the well-known part — the admission of guilt and payment of an indemnity of 787 million dollars — the agreement also provides for a reserved one. A similar lawsuit (with a request for even heavier damages) is also on the way from Smartmatic, another manufacturer of electoral ballot machines attacked by Fox. Furthermore, the credibility of Tucker Carlson had been compromised by the emergence of internal messages in which the host who publicly supported the thesis of the elections stolen by Biden defined these same arguments without any foundation and said he hated that Trump he publicly praised.

In the press release with which Fox announces the “agreed” divorce and gives Carlson a circumstantial thanks, the reasons for the breakup are not explained. Things had gotten complicated, but he seemed like an “untouchable” thanks to his stellar ratings and close relationship with Lachlan, Rupert Murdoch’s designated heir.

Without entering into the possibility of secret agreements with Dominion (“at the moment we have no news, if we have any we will let you know” a spokesperson of his replied to journalists yesterday), it is clear that the reality of spreading false news that emerged from the forces the Murdochs to change course: a first sign two days ago with the non-renewal of the contract of Dan Bongino, another conductor very followed by Trump’s ultras for his conspiracy theories. Two other factors weighed in the break with Carlson: the lawsuit filed against him and against Fox by Abby Grossberg, a former producer who accuses the host and his team of sexist behavior and episodes of anti-Semitic racism. And then, in the messages brought to light by Dominion, her accusations against network executives of having undermined her credibility in front of the public by admitting Trump’s defeat.