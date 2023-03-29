Igor Tudor knows it well A leagueand for some time, for having played between 1997 and 2006 with the shirts of Juventus and Siena, and for having coached us in 2018-2019 with Udinese and between 2020 and 2022 with Juve (Pirlo’s assistant) and Verona. Interviewed by The teamthe Croatian, who now coaches the Marseilledraws a comparison between our championship and the Ligue 1. In Tudor’s comparison, Serie A comes out with broken bones: “In France there is PSG, which has no equivalent in Italy, because today it is above Inter or Juve. Then you have three or four teams that At team level, they may have more quality in Italy than their French equivalents. But from sixth to bottom they are strongest here. If Empoli-Strasbourg is tomorrow, Strasbourg wins broadly; Reims against La Spezia, Reims he wins widely. When you go to play in Reims, you see three or four players you would like to take with you, the same thing in Strasbourg. While if I’m Inter and I play in Empoli or La Spezia, I don’t take anyone.” “There is a gap that you don’t find in France – adds Tudor -. The other fundamental difference is that in France there is much more pace. Because the type of players is different, here they are younger and more physical. In Italy intensity has nothing to do with it. The English prefer to buy players from Lorient and not from Italy, which means that there are elements here who have the qualities to integrate into the best football.”