Tulle skirt outfit as a wedding guest: ideas and styling tips!

Many ladies love the fabulous effect that tulle gives to any look. Styled properly, this fabric imparts a sense of femininity and finesse like no other. Take the tulle skirt, for example, which has proven itself time and time again as a versatile piece of clothing that can be adapted to suit any occasion, be it street style or a wedding reception. In this article, we will give you ideas for tulle skirt outfits as a wedding guest.

Tulle skirt outfit as a wedding guest – what you should consider

Tulle is a sheer, lightweight, finely woven material typically made from fibers such as nylon, silk, rayon, or polyester. It is often used for wedding dresses, veils, dresses and skirts, the latter also finding their place in street style and casual wear.

So, if you have decided on a tulle skirt outfit as a wedding guest, you should consider that the skirts of wedding dresses are often made of this fabric. Therefore, the rest of your outfit should be clearly different from that of the bride, otherwise an embarrassing situation threatens. Just choose a tulle skirt in a color that is untypical for the bride, such as blue or green. However, if you insist on wearing a tulle skirt in a lighter color palette, pair it with a bodice that’s unlike traditional bridal wear in color and fabric.

Remember, you shouldn’t look like the bride, nor do you look superior to her, even if that’s not your feeling or intention. If you have the opportunity, you can even coordinate your decision for a tulle skirt outfit as a wedding guest with her to avoid any potential danger.

Tips on how to style the look optimally

Find the style that best suits your figure: Tulle skirts come in many shapes and sizes. Experiment with silhouettes that flatter your figure. A “fluffy” voluminous skirt can flatter you if you are slim and tall. A structured A-line tulle skirt would be a better choice for ladies with smaller height and curvier shapes.

Choose a flattering length: Again, this depends on your figure, height and height. However, the safest length is to the knee or just below. Smaller women can also choose a length just above the knee, which usually fits petite women best.

Define your look and choose the right complements to your tulle skirt outfit as a wedding guest: For example, do you want your look to have a bohemian touch, or would you rather wear something very elegant? Knowing your look will help you achieve the effect you want!

Balance your tulle skirt with a fitted top: A basic style law states that you should balance bulky clothing on the lower body with a fitted garment on the upper body. This keeps your appearance optically balanced and symmetrical.

So be sure to choose an elegant, tailored top for the festive occasion. Otherwise you spoil the look and your outfit will be a failure.

Tipp: Due to their characteristics, tulle skirts look best when cinched at the waist. For this purpose, you can wear an elegant leather belt, which will also serve as a spectacular accessory to your outfit. This will enhance your outfit optimally.

Outfits for wedding guests – ideas for festive clothing for women over 50 can be found here!

Tulle skirt outfit as a wedding guest – which shoes go with it

You may be surprised that most shoes can be suitable – boots, sandals, heels, flats. You may want to experiment with the length of the skirt to match the shoes, or even the style of the skirt (A-line vs. fluffy, midi vs. maxi, etc.), but have fun with your look. However, be mindful of wedding etiquette – if the event is too formal, opt for heels. If it’s a beach wedding, you can wear flat sandals with it. If the wedding reception is planned as a party with lots of dancing, put on your sneakers.

How to combine flat sandals in summer? You can find trendy outfit ideas here!