Another product was reported by the Ministry of Health and withdrawn from the market: on 22 February 2023, specifically, a new notice was published on the salute.gov.it website regarding a specific brand of cheeses, recalled due to the possible presence of salmonella.

Cheese withdrawn from the market: marked lots

The recall published on the Ministry of Health portal concerns the Tuma d’Fe cheeseproduced by the Christine Draps farm e sold in Eataly chain stores. In particular, to have been withdrawn are:

lots 01122022;

with identification mark of the plant/manufacturer ITA3QTG, headquarters in Bui 3 – 12060 Bossolasco (CN);

expiry date March 1, 2023;

variable weight between 190 and 210 grams.

The withdrawal document addressed to the FBOs indicates, as a reason for the recall, the withdrawal for “microbiological danger” per “possible presence of salmonella“. Therefore, the warning is not to consume the product and/or to return it to the reference point of sale if the purchase has already been made.

Salmonella in cheese: what are the risks

This report follows others, already published in recent days, concerning a famous brand of minestrone (we told you about it here in detail) and some packs of chocolate pralines from the very famous Lindt brand (here the batches recalled due to the possible presence of allergens) .

After the withdrawal of a sauce sold by Esselunga (here the lots reported), however, we return to talk of microbiological risk resulting from a possible presence of salmonella in food (cheese in this specific case). But what does it mean? What can be the consequences in case of consumption?

Salmonella is a gram-negative facultative anaerobe belonging to the Enterobacteriaceae family. It is the most common cause of food poisoning, e can lead to hospitalization or even death.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection include:

diarrhea;

nausea;

abdominal cramps;

bloody stools;

high fever.

The period of incubation is 6-72 hours after ingestion and the duration of the infection it is 3-7 days.

The Salmonella contamination it usually occurs in undercooked beef, poultry, eggs and, of course, cheeses. Most infections appear as sporadic cases for which no source is identified.

Salmonella: diagnosis and treatment

Salmonella infection is diagnosed after a patient (or patients) undergoes a laboratory test, which reveals the presence of bacteria in the person’s stool, body tissue, or fluids.

Most people who get sick recover without specific treatment. It must also be said that the symptoms are often mild and mistaken – especially at the beginning – for common physical ailments, therefore it is probable that in less serious cases the diagnosis is not immediately reached. The antibiotics in fact, they are generally used only to treat patients who have developed a more serious form of infection, who are therefore required to drink liquids and hydrate more at least as long as the diarrhea lasts. In some cases, however, the diarrhea can be so severe that it requires hospitalization.

On rare occasion, the infection can spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other parts of the body. In these people, Salmonella can cause death unless treated promptly with antibiotics.