Tumor cells: Cnr identifies new molecule

The discovery of the SM15 molecule opens new avenues for the development of targeted therapies in the fight against cancer.

A new study from the Institute of Molecular Biology and Pathology of the National Research Council (Cnr-Ibpm) of Rome has identified a molecule called SM15 able to block the mechanisms of protein recycling and reproduction of cancer cells. The discovery, published in the journal “Autophagy“, could lead to the identification of new drugs to inhibit the development of some neoplasms.

The SM15 he’s able to inhibit cellular autophagy, the process by which damaged protein components are reused for the construction of new protein molecules. This process allows the cancer cells, in some cases, to survive.

In tumours, autophagy plays a dual role, being able to promote the survival or death of cancer cells, depending on the type and stage of the tumour.

Daniela Trisciuoglio, Cnr-Ibpm researcher and coordinator of the study

SM15 prevents a specific phase of autophagy and blocks mitosis, the process by which one cell generates two daughter cells from the same set of chromosomes as the original one. This determines, for the cancer cells, the impossibility of reproducing and regenerating, causing its death. The study demonstrated that the molecule blocks the later stages of the autophagic process by acting on the the protein SNAP29which drives the fusion between the material to be degraded and lysosomes, the organelles that break down proteins.

This dual action of the SM15 molecule could have great relevance in the field of preclinical research. In fact, in tumor types that require functional autophagy to survive, such as glioblastoma and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinomas, this molecule could be an effective inhibitor of the process. Furthermore, it will allow to identify new pharmacological treatments capable of inducing the destruction of tumor cells through two synergistic pathways, the death in mitosis and the one determined by the inhibition of autophagy.

Francesca Degrassi, researcher of the Cnr-Ibpm



