Tumor Finder: Guides the surgeon with precision

With this new probe, doctors will be able to intervene with greater precision, significantly improving the chances of treatment and reducing relapses.

The ready availability of a revolutionary has been announced tumor probe, developed in collaboration between the National Institute of Nuclear Physics and the Sapienza University of Rome. This innovative technology has been successfully tested on 20 patients in a clinical study conducted at the European Institute of Oncology in Milan, demonstrating its extraordinary effectiveness.

The tumor-finding probe has been designed to locate diseased tissue with extreme precision, allowing the surgeon to guide his hand directly to the site of the lesion, regardless of the microscopic size or difficult location of the tumor mass.

At the moment, the probe is specific to i neuroendocrine tumours, a category of cancers that can affect different parts of the body, including the intestines, pancreas, lungs, thyroid gland, and other glands. However, researchers are already working to extend the application of the technology to other types of cancers. The probe works by detecting positrons, antiparticles of electrons, which are emitted by radiopharmaceuticals commonly used to mark tumors. Unlike the gamma-ray probes used so far in radio-guided surgery, which are not effective when tumors are located near organs that absorb a lot of radiopharmaceuticals, the new positron probe represents a significant step forward.

According to Francesco Collamati of the National Institute of Nuclear Physics and Riccardo Faccini of the Sapienza University, both authors of the study, coordinated by Emilio Bertani and Francesco Ceci of the European Institute of Oncology, this probe makes it possible to identify specific forms of cancer in areas of the body that would otherwise be difficult to detect. This means getting closer to the goal of precision surgery, which is able to remove only what is necessary for healing, while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue.

This technology is particularly relevant for neuroendocrine tumours, where surgery is the only form of radical cure. Currently, up to 30% of surgeries fail to completely remove the tumor, and metastases recur in 10% of cases. The tumor probe therefore offers considerable progress and hope in the treatment of these types of tumours.

With this new probe, doctors will be able to intervene with greater precision, significantly improving the chances of treatment and reducing relapses. This discovery marks a major step forward in the fight against cancer and promises to positively impact the lives of many patients with neuroendocrine tumors and, in the future, other types of tumours. The tumor probe represents an example of how technological innovation can significantly improve medical practice and bring concrete benefits to human health.

