First, the liquid part of a cyst, 52 liters, was drained, then the solid part, 25 kg, was removed. The patient was transferred to Resuscitation in Surgery and then to Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition.

“The intervention confirms the excellence of Piedmontese Healthcare, in particular it highlights the ability to operate in a multidisciplinary regime, thanks to the high professionalism of the various teams involved in the operation. I congratulate the individual specialists, the managers of the departments and the general management of the Città della Salute Hospital of Turin, thanks to which it was possible to positively resolve a health situation of rare gravity and complexity. A victory for all, health workers and patients “, commented the regional councilor to the Health of Piedmont, Luigi Genesio Icardi.