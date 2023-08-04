Tumors, 10 things to avoid when undergoing chemotherapy

Mouth inflammation, digestive and intestinal disorders, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite are among the most frequent side effects caused by anticancer treatments. Malnutrition is thus very widespread and has serious consequences both for the continuation of treatments and for their success, as well as making the lives of patients immediately worse. That’s why you have to choose carefully what to put on your plate, follow a healthy diet with an adequate supply of nutrients: «In general, there are no “magic” or even forbidden foods – explains Di Maio -. An important goal is to keep the body strong and avoid debilitation. Is red meat banned? No, just don’t abuse it and ensure a varied diet, with fruit and vegetables, not just fats and proteins. Spicy food is contraindicated for those with inflammation of the oral cavity or intestinal tract, just as excess fiber can be counterproductive if you have colorectal problems. Better then to avoid very cold or frozen food and drinks with some chemotherapy drugs (for example oxaliplatin), which lead to an annoying sensation of tingling and “shocks” due to damage to the peripheral nerves: the cold can worsen this phenomenon both in the fingers and in the throat”.

August 4, 2023 | 07:33

(©) breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

