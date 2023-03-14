news-txt”>

There are 149 research centers in Italy that conduct clinical trials in oncology, more than half in the north, but if our studies are cutting-edge, resources and personnel are still insufficient. The photograph was taken from the first ‘Yearbook of Oncological Research Centers in Italy’, promoted by the Federation of Italian Cooperative Oncology Groups (Ficog) and by the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom). This is a real census of the structures that carry out cancer trials in our country, presented today to the Ministry of Health on the occasion of the first National Day of Cooperative Groups for Research in Oncology promoted by Ficog, an event that will be celebrated every year to raise public awareness of the importance of independent clinical trials.

Of the 149 centers surveyed that conduct clinical research in oncology, 91% have an accredited on-site radiology, 76% have a pathological anatomy and 68% have a molecular biology laboratory. Nearly half of the centers (69) conduct between 10 and 40 trials a year, and 29 facilities exceed 40 trials.

However, strong critical issues remain in the availability of personnel: 67% (100 centres) do not have a bioinformatics specialist, 48% (72) cannot count on statistical support. And there are too few structured clinical research coordinators (data managers). IT structures are also lacking and only 40% can use a data processing system. Furthermore, there are strong territorial differences, because over half of the oncology research facilities (78 out of 149) are located in the North, 38 in the Center and only 33 in the South. The Region with the most facilities is Lombardy (28), followed by from Lazio (18), Piedmont (15), Veneto (14) and Emilia-Romagna (13). The tumors on which the greatest number of trials are concentrated are those of the breast, gastro-intestinal, thoracic, urological and gynecological. With this volume “we offer the institutions a concrete tool for identifying the centers that can meet the new requirements of EU Regulation 536/2014 on clinical trials – says Carmine Pinto, president of Ficog – but public funding in this sector is undersized.

Furthermore, the creation of the National Network for Clinical Research, which is also essential for attracting private investments, can no longer be postponed”.