Tumors: 16% of patients leave work. A project for reintegration

Often the process of treating a tumor is done without a job. It happens to 16% of cancer patients forced to abandon it nine years after a cancer diagnosis. A penalty that makes everyday life more painful and which is the basis of the motivations that led to the realization of the TransformATION project with the aim of breaking down all those barriers that prevent cancer patients from returning to the working world. Now in its second edition, the project is promoted by Europa Donna Italia, with the collaboration of the Human Age Institute Foundation, ManpowerGroup and Studio Fava & Associati and the unconditional support of Pfizer, Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca to which was added this year a new partner, the University of Turin.

Overcoming barriers

According to the promoters of the project, the barriers are: the non-adaptation of working hours to the needs of the therapies, work too physically or mentally demanding for the patient’s conditions, lack of support from the employer and colleagues, other economic and psychological factors. And, in fact, in addition to those who have left their jobs, there is also an increase in female part-time work: from 14% to 16%. “Receiving a breast cancer diagnosis is always destabilizing, both professionally and in the family. Work, or rather returning to work, represents, when possible, a motivating and proactive element in a treatment path: however, dealing with this specific context for patients is not always easy”. explains Rosanna D’Antona, President of Europa Donna Italia. “The regulatory framework of our country is still fragmented and it is necessary not only to promote new contractual measures aimed at improving the quality of professional life, but also to support them in the paths of reintegration into the world of work, and it is precisely in this direction that we have pushed the second edition of the TransformAZIONE project”.

Data from the study by the University of Turin

The University of Turin conducted a 9-year study of over 2600 survivors of malignant neoplasms, which shows the continuing incidence of oncological disease in returning to work even after recovery. After nine years from the diagnosis, the employment rate of individuals of both sexes shows a significant decrease, with a higher incidence for women who have left the jobo more often than men (-16% vs. -15%). The study also shows an increase in part-time work for women with cancer experience over the 9 years considered (from 14% to 16%), while a reduction from 13% to 8.5% was recorded for the female control group, composed of healthy patients. (Department of Clinical and Biological Sciences – UniTO).

Illness and work

In essence, the survey produced has highlighted how the oncological disease has effects not only on a person’s health, but also on their working life. Over the years covered by the study, individuals of both sexes lost their jobs more often than healthy control groups, and cancer-experienced women dropped out of work significantly more often than control groups of both sexes. genders and male cancer survivors. Furthermore, significantly fewer women diagnosed with cancer worked full-time. “Research by the University of Turin demonstrates that the situation of those with cancer or those who have just recovered is among the most fragile in the working scenario,” said Anna Gionfriddo, President of the Human Age Institute Foundation and Managing Director of ManpowerGroup. “For this reason we are proud to be alongside Europa Donna Italia in this project and to give our contribution to the realization of a path towards the world of work, which represents above all an opportunity to rediscover new energies and life goals for women. women affected by oncological disease”.

It Talent Lab

About 100 women from all over Italy took part in the first edition and 62 completed the course. The second edition, which started on 28 April with a workshop dedicated to the associations belonging to Europa Donna Italia, involves the creation of a TALENT LAB, an orientation path aimed at reintegrating into the world of work, entirely online, involving people from all over Italy . The process is developed through three main phases. The first is an overview of how to take action for an active job search: from the curriculum vitae to how to face the job interview, up to the search through the various channels. The second phase is dedicated to getting to know the person, analyzing expectations, skills and aspirations. Finally, the path includes a fundamental passage of knowledge of the law 68/99. Joining the project is simple, just click on the link below to be able to share your CV and start an ad hoc path that takes into account the unique stories of each patient, subject to availability: https://europadonna.it/trasformazione/