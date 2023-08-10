Tumors: 3-4 minutes of intense physical activity reduce the risk by 32%

It is well known that exercise reduces the risk of cancers, including those of the liver, lungs, breasts and kidneys, but it is often difficult to move from theory to practice because performing physical activity requires time, commitment and often a financial outlay. These practical aspects can often hold back most adults who give up in advance. But what benefits can occasional physical activity have, the one we do every day by walking, doing our job or doing household chores? Try answering an observational study recently published on Jama Oncology which shows that 3 to 6 minutes of vigorous physical activity can reduce the risk of cancer.

The study included 22,398 healthy participants with an average age of 62, 45.2% men and 54.8% women. The health status of the participants was followed up for an average of 6.7 years, during which 2,356 cases of cancer occurred. Performing short, intense physical activity has been associated with lower risk of cancer, with increasing doses of activity linked to gradually lower risks. The minimum effective movement session was about 3 and a half minutes a day overall, also divided into three bursts of one minute each. The researchers also separately analyzed a group of 13 cancer sites with more established links to exercise, such as breast, lung, liver and bowel cancers.

3 to 6 minutes to reduce the risk

The study demonstrates the potential of this type of physical activity for people who would otherwise be sedentary, either by choice or because they are unable to move. In fact, even though study participants weren’t doing any structured exercise, about 94 percent did short bouts of vigorous activity. Approximately 92% of the shots were taken in very short bursts lasting up to one minute. A minimum of about 3.5 minutes a day has been associated with a 17-18% reduction in total cancer risk compared with no such activity.

Half of the participants did at least 4.5 minutes a day, which is associated with a 20-21% reduction in overall cancer risk. For cancers like breast, lung and bowel cancer, which we know are affected by the amount of exercise people get, the results were stronger and the risk reduction more stark. For example, as little as 3.5 minutes a day of vigorous accidental activity reduced the risk of these cancers by 28-29%. At 4.5 minutes a day, these risks were reduced by 31-32%.

The alternative to the gym is called Vilpa

The type of activity monitored by Australian researchers is called Vilpa, i.e. Vigorous intermittent lifestyle physical activity. The VILPA concept was formulated by researchers at the Charles Perkins Center of the University of Sydney to describe the short sequences of physical activity, lasting about one minute each, that we carry out in our daily lives. Various research shows that those who hang out the clothes, go shopping or wash the floors can obtain clear benefits for their body, even if the gym is not for them. According to a study published in Nature, performing only 3/4 minutes a day of intense household chores could lead to obtaining the same benefits that derive from HIIT training, i.e. one performed at high intensity.

Why intense physical activity protects against cancer

The researchers specify that theirs is an observational study and as such it is not possible to establish a cause-and-effect relationship with certainty. However, the scientific basis is solid. “Our study – he explains Emmanuel Stamatakis, professor of physical activity, lifestyle and population health at the University of Sydney and lead author of the paper, is unable to explain the biological mechanisms of how vigorous intensity activity can reduce cancer risk. Previous studies show that this type of activity leads to rapid improvements in heart and lung fitness. And greater fitness is linked to lower insulin resistance and less chronic inflammation. We know that high levels of these are risk factors for cancer.”

Move every day

From this study emerge some practical advice that each of us can put into practice with minimal effort: “Our study found that 3-4 minutes of vigorous physical activity every day is linked to a reduced risk of cancer. This is a very small amount of activity compared to current recommendations of 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity activity or 75-150 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity per week.” In practice, according to Australian researchers we could get by simply with short walks to reach the bus or tram stop, sprints in brisk walking uphill or walking while carrying a backpack, climbing stairs, carrying heavy shopping, doing chores household chores such as vacuuming or vigorous play with children.

