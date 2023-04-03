Among the data collected in clinical studies there are increasingly also those relating to quality of life which, however, are published only in 52.1% of cases. The data emerge from a study recently published in the scientific journal BMJ Oncology. Massimo DiMaioAiom secretary, explains why it is important that these data are made public so much so that the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and the European Society (ESMO) have included the quality of life among the parameters to be used for assessing the value of a drug anticancer.