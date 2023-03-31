Almost 70% of clinical studies on tumors include the quality of life of patients among the endpoints, i.e. among the objectives to be analysed. A figure that has progressively increased over the years: in fact in the five-year period 2012-2016 it was 52.9% to reach 67.8% in the period 2017-2021. The results relating to quality of life, although included among the endpoints, are however published only in 52.1% of the cases in which they were collected. And this percentage has even decreased compared to 2012-2016 (62.3%). The data emerge from a study recently published in the scientific journal BMJ Oncology. The American Society of Clinical Oncology (Asco) and the European Society (Esmo) have included the quality of life among the parameters to be used for evaluating the value of an anticancer drug. Failure to publish, however, risks depriving of very important information for assessing the impact of the disease and treatment on patients. The issue of quality of life (including the importance of timely publication of results) is one of the many topics addressed in the ‘Clinical Research Course’, organized today and tomorrow in Rome by the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom) and by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (Asco) to train clinicians in the design and interpretation of a clinical study. It is the first time that a course in collaboration with Asco has been held in Italy.

The percentage of oncology studies that include quality of life among the endpoints, i.e. among the objectives, is improving, says the president of Aiom Saverio Cinieri, “but we have to work harder because, especially in some stages of the disease and in academic research, the presence of this data is still insufficient”. The analysis published in BMJ Oncology is a work signed by researchers from our country and compared 388 trials of the period 2017-2021 with 446 of the previous five-year period 2012-2016. The American and European regulatory agencies, explains Massimo Di Maio, Aiom secretary, “have produced various documents which explicitly state the need to produce ‘patient-reported outcomes’ data, i.e. the set of symptoms that measure the quality of life of patient-reported patients during treatment to support a treatment when a drug is to be developed for registration Pharmaceutical companies have readily responded to the call from regulators to include quality of life as an endpoint, while academic research and independent has yet to show more attention to this aspect”. Not only. “Our analysis shows that, in almost half of the studies, the result of the quality of life assessment, despite having been collected – concludes Di Maio – does not appear in the main publication”.

Oncologists, important to promote ‘real life’ studies. To focus on special categories that are underrepresented in trials

It is important to promote attention to the methodological quality of real world studies, ie ‘real life’, in which unselected patients are included, often elderly and with comorbidities, unlike what happens in registration trials. Attention was drawn to this aspect by oncologists during the ‘Clinical Research Course’, organized in Rome by the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom) and the American Society of Clinical Oncology (Asco) to train clinicians on the and interpretation of a clinical study. It is the first time that a course in collaboration with Asco has been held in Italy. The ‘real world evidence’, or the evidence from the real world, explains Giuseppe Curigliano, member of the Aiom national executive, “offers various opportunities, for example it allows to describe the results of a drug in a heterogeneous population in daily clinical practice, integrating the results of clinical studies conducted prior to authorization for use in clinical practice.In addition, ‘real life’ data allow us to focus on special populations, often underrepresented in pivotal studies, and to produce evidence in disease stages for which there are no randomized controlled trials.”

“There is still a gap between registration studies and the ‘real world‘, i.e. between experimentation and daily clinical practice, which can be solved by creating a platform that allows you to study not the single drug but the therapeutic pathways – says Francesco Perrone, President-elect Aiom – The results of randomized clinical trials, conducted for registration purposes, are comparable to snapshots that focus on the single drug.But the patient faces a path of treatment where, faced with the ineffectiveness of a therapy, he must follow an alternative. This is why therapeutic sequence studies, head-to-head and adaptive comparison studies are needed, that is, able to update with the evolution of diagnostic and therapeutic scenarios”. Finally, a warning from oncologists: “We need stronger independent clinical research, promoted by the National Health Service, capable of responding to these needs and in addition to the profit studies conducted by pharmaceutical companies. But today, in Italy, only one fifth of the studies on new drugs are independent”.