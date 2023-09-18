Home » Tumors, 80% of patients did not have a nutritional evaluation – Healthcare
Approximately 80% of cancer patients did not receive a nutritional assessment after starting treatment, 71% changed their diet following treatments and only 36% were followed regularly by a nutritionist or dietician. Almost half also took food supplements; of these, 16% did so without any medical prescription. This is underlined by a survey conducted by the Loto Odv association, the non-profit association that works to improve awareness of ovarian cancer.
The survey, conducted on 130 cancer patients, was presented on the eve of the fifth “World GO Day”, World Gynecological Oncology Day, which will be celebrated on September 20th in 34 different countries.
“Malnutrition is unfortunately a very dangerous and widespread phenomenon and affects more than half of cancer patients”, underlines Rossana Berardi, director of the Oncology Clinic of the Marche University Hospital and president of the Loto OdV scientific committee, an association that in the coming weeks will be involved in awareness-raising initiatives throughout the national territory.
“Ovarian cancer tends to occur without symptoms or with non-specific symptoms”, says Domenica Lorusso, head of Clinical Research Programming at the A. Gemelli University Hospital Foundation in Rome. “This, in addition to the lack of effective screening strategies, means that today more than 75% of ovarian cancer cases are diagnosed at an advanced stage.” In recent years, adds Lorusso, “the arrival of new therapies is progressively improving treatment opportunities and increasing survival. We must be able to guarantee a good quality of life during and after treatment which must also pass from the protection of complementary aspects to care like nutrition”, he concludes.

