Tumors: a campaign to tell the value of research

Tumors: a campaign to tell the value of research

In Rome the third stage of the awareness campaign ‘I know too’ to communicate to all the progress made possible today by immuno-oncology. In Lazio, about 34,500 new cases of cancer are estimated each year. In 2022, in Italy, there were 390,700 diagnoses, with an increase of 14,100 cases compared to 2020. However, between 2011 and 2019, our country recorded a higher decrease in cancer mortality than the European average, with a reduction in deaths of 15% in men and 8% in women (-10% men and -5% women in Europe). An objective achieved also thanks to immuno-oncology which, with an innovative approach to treating the disease, has changed the history of various neoplasms that were once very difficult to treat. Michele Maiopresident of the Nibit Foundation, explains how the treatment of tumors has changed with new drugs that allow patients to be treated at an increasingly early stage

