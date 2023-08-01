Tumors, adherence to screening exams is still too low

According to the latest data, 56% of women in Italy undergo mammography screening and only four out of ten regularly carry out Pap or HPV tests for cervical cancer. For colorectal cancer, just 38% of men and women over 50 undergo a fecal occult blood test. Worrying numbers require a reflection on all the institutions that deal with health and the health of citizens. This is what emerged from a session of the Parliamentary Intergroup “Oncology: Prevention Research and Innovation” which in recent days heard Monsignor Vincenzo Paglia President of the Pontifical Academy for Life.

A new law for the reorganization of assistance

A hearing from which the urgency to act quickly to counter the low adherence to cancer screening emerged, especially in Southern Italy, with new information projects to be promoted through an alliance between representatives of parliamentarians, clinicians, patients and also Ecclesiastical institutions. A 360-degree fight to encourage life-saving exams as much as possible that are still not widespread in our country. “Oncological prevention is also fundamental because in Italy there is a growing population over 65 – underlined Mons. Paglia. A new law for the reorganization of the assistance, care and care of the elderly must be enacted shortly. The Ministry of Health and Palazzo Chigi are now called to describe the implementing bills which will also have to take into account cancer prevention”.

Then there are other important aspects to consider such as, for example, malnutrition in the elderly. “It is an underestimated problem – continued Archbishop Paglia – but it determines health costs and serious consequences also for the health of the over 65s. It is only right that what the scientific community studies and then proposes returns to the social and health legislative level. Everything must then be accepted and put into practice by the Regions “.

More organization and awareness

Screening data is slightly better than that recorded after the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Nevertheless – he added Saverio Cinieri, National President of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (AIOM) – the number of tests carried out must be implemented as soon as possible and to do so, better organization of the various screening programs is not enough. There is a need for greater awareness on the part of all citizens”.

“The low membership rates concern the entire Peninsula, albeit with territorial differences – concluded the Honorable Tilde Minasi, President of the Intergroup -. In some Southern Regions the worst figures are recorded and it is precisely in those territories that secondary cancer prevention needs to be strengthened the most and we thank the Pontifical Academy for Life for the support it can give to our new initiatives”.

