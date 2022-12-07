news-txt”>

Thanks to the use of artificial intelligence, at the Irccs Policlinico Sant’Orsola in Bologna, it is possible to identify even earlier the less visible lung tumors. The support of this innovative technological tool determines an increase in the precise diagnosis capacity of approximately 10%, which, combined with the 70% already recorded with the methods in use, reaches 80%.

The impact is very significant, considering that every year 41,000 new lung cancers are diagnosed in Italy, more than 3,000 in Emilia-Romagna alone; recognizing them early means offering better treatment prospects and the possibility of surgical intervention immediately. This artificial intelligence equipment, which Sant’Orsola is equipped with, the only public hospital in Europe to have it, works by crossing CT data and fluoroscopic radiology images in real time.

With this information, the Body Vision Lung System reconstructs the three-dimensional image of reality; faithfully reproduces a bronchoscopy and directs the doctors who use it, as if it were a sophisticated intelligent “navigator”, which leads where it would not have been possible to arrive, until it even finds the least visible traces of peripheral pulmonary nodules, difficult to detect with the currently available devices (even the most recent ones such as the ultrathin bronchoscope or radial ultrasound miniprobes).

The revolutionary technology is already operational in the Interventional Pulmonary unit of the IRCCS Policlinico Sant’Orsola, led by Piero Candoli, a national reference center for third-level diagnostic-therapeutic endoscopic outpatient services, where over 2500 procedures are carried out every year in the scope of all pulmonary and pleural pathologies. (HANDLE).