How important is health in the electoral programs of political candidates? An answer comes – numbers in hand – from oncologists who rattle off unequivocal data, starting from the nineteen (19.3 to be exact) billions of euros that represent the annual cost of cancer in Italy. In eight years (2014-2021), in our country, spending on cancer drugs has increased from 2.3 to 4 billion euros, with an increase of 73% thanks to which, however, five-year survival is always improving. more, settling at 65% in women and 59% in men (compared to 63% and 54% in the previous survey updated to 2015). Results that are due to the prevention campaigns and innovative therapies that in many cases make it possible to make the disease chronic or to obtain a cure, with substantial savings in other items of expenditure (health and social). Yet, despite the proven benefits of cancer prevention, this voice is almost completely absent from the electoral programs of the main coalitions of the next political elections.

The appeal of oncologists

With the awareness of who looks at these data in the face every day through the clinical histories of patients under treatment, the specialists of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom) launch an appeal from the Congress of the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO), which opens today in Paris.

“We have read only vague hints of the need to resume screening interrupted during the pandemic, but there is no system vision that places prevention at the heart of the fight against cancer, which must also include the reduction of access times to innovative drugs. and the increased prevalence of genomic testing. Oncology is missing from the programs, “he says Saverio CinieriAiom national president, who adds an appeal: “We ask the coalitions to consider these fundamental issues. Only in this way will we be able to save more lives and guarantee the sustainability of the health system”.

Delays in screening

Oncologists are also worried about the delays caused by the pandemic on the various medical checks, delays that now present a heavy toll on the skin of the sick. “Due to the pandemic – says President Aiom -, screening for breast, cervical and colorectal cancer recorded a reduction of two and a half million examinations in 2020 compared to 2019. Diagnoses were also estimated. missed: over 3300 for breast cancer, about 1300 for colorectal (and 7474 fewer adenomas) and 2782 precancerous lesions of the uterine cervix. It is not enough to refer only to the need to restart these secondary prevention programs, which remain fundamental “.

The prevention of our home

There are 377,000 new diagnoses of cancer every year in Italy. It has been shown that 40% of cases and 50% of cancer deaths can be avoided by acting on preventable risk factors, in particular on lifestyles. And this is why prevention must start even before reaching screening and become a habit to be cultivated every day in our families.

“The main risk factor – continues Saverio Cinieri – is cigarette smoking, associated with the onset of one out of three neoplasia and as many as 17 types of cancer, in addition to that of the lung. Not only that. Even a correct diet and regular activity physical movement can reduce the risk of developing the disease by up to 30%. Physical movement has preventive and therapeutic effects and can be compared to a drug that, when properly administered, prevents serious diseases such as tumors and prevents their development, guaranteeing considerable benefits to citizens and savings to the health system. Despite these evidences – says the President of AIOM -, there are still too many sedentary people: in our country, 31.5% of the population does not practice any sporting activity, 32.5% is overweight and 10.4% are obese. These numbers increase among people with cancer. As many as 38% of cancer patients are completely sedentary, despite the benefits of physical activity being demonstrated in the prevention of relapses and, more generally, in the control of the disease “.

The European Plan for the fight against cancer

In short, we need a real recovery plan that starts from healthy lifestyles: “The example is represented by the ‘European plan to fight cancer’, approved on February 3, 2021 and divided into ten flagship initiatives and multiple actions of support. For each, the objectives, the resources available and the time required are identified “, he explains Giuseppe Curiglianomember of the Aiom national board, professor of Medical Oncology at the University of Milan and Director of the Development Division of New Drugs for Innovative Therapies at the IEO, who underlines another criticality: “The access times to new therapies must be shortened. Time that elapses between the filing of the authorization and evaluation dossier at the EMA (European regulatory agency) and the actual availability of a new drug in the Italian Region that first makes the treatment available is about two years and this long process can penalize the sick. The future challenge is to arrive at a personalized prevention for each person on the basis of genetic risks and, therefore, not modifiable only with lifestyles. Only a development of organization, therapy and personalized prevention will be able to offer such benefits as to maintain the sustainability of the health system, healing an increasing number of patients “.

Advances made possible by precision oncology

Precision oncology today includes effective weapons such as targeted therapies and immunoncology that make it possible to extend survival even in metastatic disease, in some cases making it chronic.

“Precision oncology – concludes Curigliano – also includes genomic tests, which make it possible to limit the use of chemotherapy after surgery in women with early stage breast cancer. The publication in the Official Gazette of the Decree dates back to July 2021. Ministerial implementation, which unlocked the 20 million euro fund dedicated to the free application of these molecular analyzes, which are not yet used in a uniform way throughout the territory. The length of the bureaucratic procedures at the regional level must be overcome, because all patients have the possibility to access genomic tests “.