Tumors: an Italy-Peru bridge to improve access to innovative tests and drugs

Italian oncology meets the Peruvian one. It will happen next 10 and 11 August on the occasion of the international Congress “AIOM meets Latin America”, which will be held in Lima at the Ricardo Palma University. A collaboration has already been underway between the two countries for some time and with this appointment it will be further strengthened, giving substance to a bridge in cancer research that unites two countries that are very close even if geographically distant, given the large percentage of the Peruvian population of Italian.

The Aiom Guidelines in Peru

Peruvian oncologists (and soon throughout Latin America) follow the guidelines drawn up by the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (AIOM) and translated into Spanish precisely to be adopted by local clinicians. “The AIOM Guidelines – he says Saverio Cinieri, president of AIOM – are documents elaborated thanks to the commitment of over 500 professionals, with the involvement of 45 different Scientific Societies. Only in 2022 there were 320,203 accesses to the pdf of the Guidelines on the website aiom.it. The Guidelines, which represent evidence-based medicine, make it possible to transfer all the new knowledge produced by research into clinical practice through a systematic and transparent process. Science has no borders and we want to share this important work with our Peruvian colleagues. We hope that our commitment will help overcome the obstacles that patients in the South American country encounter in accessing molecular tests and innovative therapies”.

The Aiom Recommendations on the BRCA test

The collaboration has already started with the AIOM Recommendations on BRCA testing in breast cancer and with the Guidelines on colon and breast cancer, available in the Spanish version. And, in the coming months, the translation of the updates of the Guidelines on the main big killers, i.e. on lung, colorectal and breast neoplasms, will also be ready. The goal is to promote precision oncology in Peru (and throughout Latin America). In this country, it is difficult for patients to access molecular tests and related innovative therapies. It therefore becomes essential for specialists to have tools such as the Guidelines available, which favor the prescriptive appropriateness of treatments and diagnostic tests.

Cancers in Peru

In 2020 in Peru, which has about 33 million inhabitants, there were an estimated 66,669 new cases of cancer and 34,570 deaths. In Italy, which has 59 million inhabitants, 390,700 new diagnoses are estimated in 2022, with 181,330 deaths (in 2021). The five most frequent cancers in Peru are those of the prostate (8,700 cases estimated in 2020), breast (6,860), stomach (6,300), colorectal (4,636) and cervix (4,270). The five big killers are represented by cancer of the stomach (4,979 deaths in 2020), lung (2,595), prostate (2,433), colorectal (2,365) and cervical (2,288). “The epidemiological data show important differences between Italy and Peru in the incidence and mortality from cancer – he explains Jhony De La Cruz-Vargas, Oncologist and Director General of the Institute of Biomedical Sciences at the Ricardo Palma University in Lima -. First of all, in Italy, deaths from stomach cancer are steadily decreasing and, in the period between 2015 and 2021, the decrease was 25.1% in women and 18.4% in men. Instead, in Peru, this neoplasm remains the leading cause of cancer death. An incorrect diet, difficulties in storing food in some areas of the country and Helicobacter pylori infection have a very important impact. Furthermore, in Peru, cervical cancer ranks fifth in both incidence and mortality. It is a declining neoplasm in many countries, thanks to the identification of precancerous lesions with screening. Citizens’ awareness of secondary prevention programs and anti-HPV vaccination must also be improved in Peru”.

Bringing precision medicine to Latin America

“Molecular testing is an essential part of daily clinical practice in Italy, but this is not the case yet in Peru. “The molecular characteristics of the individual tumor – he says Anthony Russo, Treasurer of AIOM, Full Professor of Medical Oncology, DICHIRONS – University of Palermo, and President of COMU (College of University Medical Oncologists) – define the treatment for each person affected by cancer. It is the cornerstone of precision oncology, an approach that aims to offer the ‘right’ drug to the ‘right’ patient at the ‘right’ time, thus improving the effectiveness of therapies and the quality of life. Today more than 25% of cancer patients in an advanced stage of the disease could receive targeted therapy on the basis of a biomarker, i.e. the genetic-molecular characteristics of the neoplasm. Furthermore, some molecular target drugs have demonstrated activity even in the early stages of the disease and can also play an important role in neoadjuvant and adjuvant therapies, i.e. before and after surgery, in patients with operable tumours. Even immuno-oncology, which has revolutionized cancer treatment in the last 10 years, falls within the concept of precision oncology and is now the standard of care in various tumors in a metastatic stage or with a high risk of recurrence after surgery”.

Raise awareness of oncologists

“Biomarkers are the set of genetic-molecular characteristics of tumors, necessary to define personalized therapy – underlines Prof. De La Cruz-Vargas -. The AIOM and international guidelines suggest that, in tumors for which molecular target drugs are available, the determination of biomarkers must be performed at the same time as the histological evaluation of the disease, to provide the clinician with all the information necessary for the choice of the most appropriate therapy. effective. In Peru it is necessary to improve the awareness of oncologists on the importance of molecular tests. Exams and therapies must go hand in hand, for this reason access to innovative treatments must also be improved”.

Targeted therapies

“The discovery of a molecular alteration with a predictive role must be followed by a targeted therapy – continues Russo. Non-small cell lung cancer with EGFR mutations or with ALK or ROS1 translocations, HER2-amplified breast or stomach cancers, cutaneous melanoma with BRAF mutations, colorectal cancer without KRAS or NRAS or BRAF mutations represent some examples of molecular subgroups of neoplasms, for which specific treatments are already available today capable of significantly modifying the course of the disease in an advanced or metastatic phase”.

“We have chosen to start the collaboration with Peruvian oncologists with the translation into Spanish of the AIOM Recommendations on the BRCA test in breast cancer – concludes President Cinieri -. Studies on BRCA genes represent the most advanced frontier in the field of oncogenetics and the spearhead of precision oncology in the research and development of new personalized therapies on a molecular basis. The identification of variants in the BRCA genes in a woman with breast cancer also makes it possible to undertake, in cascade, a path of oncogenic counseling in family members to identify high-risk carriers. To the latter we can offer targeted programs for the early diagnosis of tumors associated with BRCA family-transmitted syndromes and strategies aimed at reducing the risk”.

