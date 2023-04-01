news-txt”>

Award from the Umberto Veronesi Foundation to the young researcher Francesca Corsi, for her studies on nanotechnologies aimed at preventing resistance to chemotherapy in prostate cancer. Born in Rome in 1991 and graduated in Industrial Biotechnology at the Tor Vergata University of Rome, Corsi has a PhD in Materials for Health, Environment and Energy at the Tor Vergata University.

Research into nanotechnologies, states the Foundation’s website, also has implications for biomedical research and can provide new technical solutions to serious medical problems, such as in the case of prostate cancer recurrences after chemotherapy. Today the goal of chemotherapy drugs is to eliminate cancer cells by reducing the size of the tumor; some cancer cells, however, can survive and activate changes at the molecular level that increase their malignancy and promote tumor regeneration. Recent studies have shown that this regeneration phenomenon, responsible for tumor relapses, can be counteracted using nanoceria: it is a nanotechnological agent that manages to intercept and modify the messages that tumor cells exchange and which push the tumor to reform.

The aim of the researcher’s project will be to develop a system that links chemotherapy to nanoceria, so that they can act jointly: in this way it will be possible to combine the action of chemotherapy with the ‘anti-regenerative’ activity of nanoceria. Furthermore, the latter could direct the drug to the tumor, safeguarding healthy tissues. Francesca Corsi will develop the project at the University of Rome Tor Vergata.