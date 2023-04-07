Home Health Tumors and neurodegenerative diseases, a hope from epigenetics
Tumors and neurodegenerative diseases, a hope from epigenetics

by admin

Medicine and epigenetics, the integration of traditional therapeutic treatments in use is fundamental

A future of Medicine that is already present according to the conference held in Taranto at the “Aldo Moro” University of Epigenetics and Integrative Medicine, which is not in opposition but combines with existing medicine, enhancing it, obtaining better effects. Eminent doctors and researchers, known nationally and internationally, met in Taranto to consider the new frontiers of Medicine, recounting their professional experiences in public, each according to their own specialization, and the many successful cases found according to a different approach from the traditionally used therapeutic treatments, integrating them.

“It is a treatment already validated by a European scientific commission which recognizes the importance of this line of studies” reported Francesco Rapetti, president of the non-profit association “Noi”, to which we owe the conference, also followed by videoconference from Turin, Savona, Pavia and Parma. The following doctors, professors and researchers followed one another in order of intervention: Luca Poretti from Taranto, Angelo Aurelio Santorelli from Bari, Giuseppe Tagliente from Taranto, Teodosio De Bonis, Mauro Mantovani and Pier Mario Biava from Milan, Stefano Ciaurelli from Rome, Gianpaolo Pisano of Milan, Pierluigi Sperti of Taranto.

Clinical Iridology, Sclerology and Bright Field Microscopy, Oxygen Ozone Therapy and integrated functional medicines, Cell Reprogramming and Tissue Regeneration without stem cell transplantation and sensorineural hearing loss were discussed. Of diseases annexed and connected to these topics, but above all on how to treat the Cell, where it all begins; Prof. Pier Mario Biava.

