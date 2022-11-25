Few patients know it, but having cancer increases the risk of venous thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. It is a “side effect” of many cancers and their treatments, although the incidence varies greatly depending on the type of cancer: it is higher, for example, in people with pancreatic cancer or brain tumors, while it is lower in who has been diagnosed with breast or prostate cancer. However, since breast cancer is the most frequent in the female population, the absolute number of women who have thromboembolism after the diagnosis of breast cancer is by no means negligible: up to 6% a year during anticancer treatments.

Patients don’t know they are more at risk

“We must not create alarmism, but there is no doubt that patients are still poorly informed, as revealed by the largest survey ever conducted on the subject, commissioned by the European Cancer Patient Coalition (ECPC)”, he tells Salute Seno Anna Falanga, professor of Hematology at the University of Milan Bicocca, Director of the Immunohaematology and Transfusion Medicine Service (SIMT) of the Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital in Bergamo and one of the authors of the guidelines of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology on thromboembolisms in those with solid tumors . According to estimates, in fact, during treatments the risk of venous thromboembolism increases up to 6-10 times and the incidence is about 4-5 times higher than the general average. The results of that survey – carried out in 6 countries, including Italy – were published by Falanga and his colleagues in Cancer Treatment and Research Communications. What do they tell us? For example that of the 1,365 patients and caregivers involved, as many as 72% were unaware of this increased risk. In addition, 26% of patients reported that they were alerted to the existence of cancer-associated thrombosis only when they had a first episode (with little difference between different countries).

What are thromboembolisms

Venous thrombosis occurs when a blood clot forms inside a blood vessel and prevents the normal flow of blood, usually in the lower or upper limbs. Embolism, on the other hand, occurs when the clot fragments: these fragments travel in the blood and can occlude another vessel. Particularly dangerous, in this case, are pulmonary embolisms. “We are talking about conditions which, when recognized promptly, can be treated effectively with drugs, and which, above all, can be prevented. This is why it is important to increase the awareness of doctors and patients about this risk”, underlines Falanga.

How does risk change…

We were saying, however, that the probability of experiencing one of these events is not the same for everyone. “In women with breast cancer – explains the expert – the incidence is, on average, 1-2%, while, for comparison, in pancreatic cancer it is 15-20%. However, we know that the risk increases at precise moments of the process: in the six months following the diagnosis, when the therapies begin, or in the case of metastatic disease”. Among the conditions that most favor the formation of thrombi, as is known, there is the lack of physical movement: “It happens when, perhaps precisely because of the treatments, one feels tired and tends to be more inactive. Or, more importantly, reason, when one is forced to remain motionless due to some problem, such as fractures”. Fractures which, in some cases, may be a consequence of bone fragility linked to the anti-hormonal therapies necessary to treat breast cancer.

As happened to Lucia (fantasy name). About five years after being diagnosed with breast cancer, and an equal number of anti-hormonal therapy, a vertebral fracture forced her to remain almost immobile for a couple of months. She was summer, she was very hot, and suddenly she had also swollen leg. Later, during the follow-up visit, the oncologist had said more or less these words to her: “Has no one warned you that, as a cancer patient, you have an increased risk of thrombosis? And no one has advised you to wear anti-embolism stockings since the long period of immobility?”.

… and how to reduce it

What to do to avoid thrombus formation? “Regular physical activity, walks, some exercises for the legs and feet if you can’t move more; drink a lot, eat in a balanced way and, in periods of immobility or for long journeys, even in the car, use anti-embolism stockings, the classic post-surgery ones that can be bought in pharmacies – replies Falanga – We must also consider that there may be other risk factors, independent of the tumor: heart disease, smoking habits, diabetes, having previously had thrombosis, overweight, dehydration, hypercholesterolemia.For this reason, a personalized assessment of the individual risk of each patient would be useful: a very precise method has also been published for breast cancer, which takes into consideration the stage of the disease, the type of therapy – chemo, hormonal, with monoclonal antibodies and so on – any periods of hospitalization prior to diagnosis and other factors that predispose to the form tion of thrombi. Preventive therapy may be indicated for some patients.”

Watch out for symptoms

Finally, it is essential to be able to recognize the first signs of a venous thrombosis, which are swelling of the upper or lower limb, redness of the skin, pain and difficulty in movement. Symptoms of a pulmonary thromboembolism, on the other hand, include shortness of breath and an increase in its frequency, chest pain or an unexpected cough. “In all these cases – concludes the expert – it is important to seek medical attention quickly”.