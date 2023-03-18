news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, MARCH 18 – “To live well and long, you must take a long walk every day, eat healthily and, I recommend, do not forget to undergo periodic screenings for the prevention of cancer”. This was stated by chef Giorgio Locatelli, testimonial of the National Week for Oncological Prevention 2023 promoted by the Italian League for the Fight against Tumors until 26 March.



Objective: to spread the correct lifestyles for the prevention against cancer. A practice that obviously involves food and what we put on the table every day, recalls Locatelli, a face also known for his presence as judge of MasterChef Italia. On the occasion of the campaign he wanted to launch a precise message “Come on guys, get moving!” (HANDLE).

